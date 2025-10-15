Somalia: 'No Anti-Govt Protests Allowed in Mogadishu' - Somali Defence Minister Warns Opposition

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi issued a stern warning to opposition politicians on Tuesday, declaring that public demonstrations in the capital will not be permitted amid growing tensions between the government and its critics.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, Fiqi accused certain opposition figures of receiving external funding to organise protests, which he said pose a threat to the city's security and stability.

"These elders who are now shouting are the same ones who were once banned from flights and attacked in hotels," Fiqi said. "When have you seen them claim they are going to bring change? We allow them to carry banners alone, but we will not allow them to mobilise the public."

Fiqi described the opposition as "political extremists" and alleged that their only agenda was to incite unrest by exploiting vulnerable communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The opposition has no real political programme other than handing out five-dollar notes to evict the poor from their homes," he claimed.

The minister added that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had already met with opposition leaders five times and had agreed to most of their demands, suggesting there was no justification for street protests.

Fiqi's remarks come after both the government and opposition agreed to postpone planned demonstrations in Mogadishu due to heightened security concerns following a recent attack on the city's high-security detention centre, Godka Jilacow.

Despite the postponement, opposition leaders have vowed to proceed with peaceful protests in the coming days, raising fears of renewed confrontation in the capital.