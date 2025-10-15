Kenya: National Assembly Sets Thursday Full-Day Tribute for Raila

Charles Adede/Capital FM
Mourners gather outside Raila Odinga’s Karen home on Wednesday morning following news of his death in India.
15 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The National Assembly will on Thursday hold a special sitting to honor the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced that the tribute session will run from 10:00 a.m. to midnight, allowing all 349 MPs a chance to pay their respects.

"Members will have an opportunity to eulogies our fallen hero accordingly," Wetangula said.

Wetang'ula said the session will be the only one dedicated to eulogizing Odinga, who died on Wednesday at age 80 while receiving treatment in India.

He further directed members to wear black attire with ribbons and maintain a solemn atmosphere throughout the proceedings.

The House observed a minute of silence as Speaker Moses Wetang'ula hailed Raila Odinga as a great statesman larger than life and whose legacy will forever be remembered.

President William Ruto has declared a week-long mourning period following Raila Odinga's death, which will culminate in a state funeral.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the world as Kenya mourns the loss of a leader who profoundly shaped the nation's politics.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.