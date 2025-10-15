Mourners gather outside Raila Odinga’s Karen home on Wednesday morning following news of his death in India.

Nairobi — Kenya has been plunged into mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, a towering figure in the nation's political history and one of Africa's most enduring champions of democracy.

Odinga, 80, died on Wednesday morning in Kochi, India, where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment. President William Ruto led the nation in paying tribute to the veteran opposition leader, declaring seven days of national mourning and announcing that Odinga would be accorded a state funeral in honour of his lifetime of public service and sacrifice.

According to reports by Indian media outlets Mathrubhumi and The Hindu, Odinga collapsed during a morning walk at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre, where he had been undergoing treatment for the past five days. A hospital spokesperson told AFP that Odinga "experienced some breathing difficulties and collapsed at around 7:45 a.m." before being rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Local police in Kochi said the former Prime Minister was accompanied by his sister, daughter, personal doctor, and two security officers, one Indian and one Kenyan, at the time of the incident.

Born on January 7, 1945, in Maseno, Kisumu County, Raila Odinga was the son of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya's first Vice President under President Jomo Kenyatta, and Mary Juma Odinga. His political life, spanning more than five decades, was defined by his resilience, reformist zeal, and an unwavering commitment to democracy and social justice.

Odinga's early political career was marked by personal sacrifice. He was arrested and charged with treason following the 1982 failed coup attempt against then-President Daniel arap Moi, accused of being among the masterminds. He endured multiple detentions without trial, from 1982 to 1988 and again from August 1988 to June 1989, experiences that cemented his reputation as a fearless advocate for political freedom.

Following the restoration of multiparty democracy in 1991, Odinga became a Member of Parliament for Langata, a position he held from 1992 to 2013. His partnership with former President Mwai Kibaki in 2008 ushered in Kenya's first coalition government, where he served as Prime Minister until 2013 under the National Accord that ended the post-election violence of 2007-2008.

Odinga contested the presidency five times, in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022, each time galvanizing millions of Kenyans with his vision of reform and national unity, but also enduring deep political rivalries and controversial electoral outcomes that often divided the country. Despite his losses, his ability to build alliances with past adversaries and maintain a formidable political following earned him the nickname "Agwambo" (the "mysterious one") and the affectionate title "Baba" ("father") among his supporters.

President William Ruto, in a national address, hailed Odinga as "Kenya's foremost statesman and one of Africa's greatest sons... a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter and a tireless warrior of good governance." The President also announced the postponement of all public engagements "as a mark of respect," urging Kenyans to unite in grief and reflection.

Odinga's passing comes just days after his elder brother, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, reassured the public that he was "recuperating and resting" in India. Speaking at Ugunja, Oburu had dismissed rumours of the ODM leader's deteriorating health, saying, "There have been a lot of rumours about our party leader, Raila Odinga, that he is very sick... but I want to tell you that he is out and about, and he is just like any other human being who was indisposed a little, and he is now recuperating and resting."

News of Odinga's death spread rapidly across Kenya, sparking an outpouring of grief. Hundreds of supporters gathered in Kibera, the Nairobi informal settlement where his political journey began, weeping and waving twigs in traditional mourning rituals. Crowds also formed in Kisumu, his hometown on the shores of Lake Victoria, and in Eldoret, a town symbolic of his reconciliation with political rivals from the Rift Valley.

Throughout his life, Odinga played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya's democratic evolution, from the struggle for multiparty democracy in 1991 to the adoption of the 2010 Constitution, which redefined governance and civil liberties in the country.

As Kenyans come to terms with the loss of a man often described as the "conscience of the nation," tributes continue to pour in from across Africa and beyond. Preparations are underway for what is expected to be one of Kenya's most solemn and historic state funerals, honouring the legacy of a leader whose name became synonymous with the nation's long and turbulent journey toward democracy.