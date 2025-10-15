Kenya: Ruto Tasks Mudavadi to Lead Delegation to Retrieve Raila's Body From India

Mourners gather outside Raila Odinga’s Karen home on Wednesday morning following news of his death in India.

Nairobi — President William Ruto has dispatched Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to lead a high-level delegation to India to oversee the repatriation of the body of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, who died in Kochi on Wednesday.

In his national address on Wednesday afternoon, President Ruto announced that the Government of India has offered to facilitate and cover the repatriation process following Kenya's formal request.

"At the request of the Government of Kenya, the Government of India has graciously offered to facilitate the repatriation of our former Prime Minister's remains," President Ruto said.

The delegation, led by Mudavadi, includes Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport), Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, and members of the Odinga family, among them Mama Ida Odinga and Senator Oburu Odinga.

The team will coordinate with Kenyan diplomats and Indian authorities to ensure the smooth transfer of the late opposition leader's remains to Nairobi.

President Ruto declared a seven-day period of national mourning following Odinga's death, describing him as a foremost statesman and one of Africa's greatest sons.

Flag at half-mast

He announced that the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan missions abroad in honor of the late opposition leader, who passed away in Kochi, India.

"Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance. Raila Odinga's name will forever [be] etched in the story of our Republic -- a story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, and hope," Ruto said.

The President confirmed that Odinga will be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, in recognition of his decades-long service to the nation.

He announced the formation of a funeral committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga to coordinate all arrangements in consultation with the Odinga family.

President Ruto praised Odinga's lifelong commitment to justice, equity, and freedom, recalling his central role in Kenya's struggle for multi-party democracy and constitutional reform.

"He was a colossus of Kenya's modern politics -- a patriot of uncommon courage, a Pan-Africanist, and a unifier who sought peace and unity above power and self-gain," the President said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to unite during the mourning period, noting that Odinga's passing should serve as a reminder of shared national values and destiny.

"Let us come together, as he always urged us to do -- not as rivals, but as brothers and sisters bound by a shared destiny," he said.

The President announced a suspension of his public engagements during the mourning period and encouraged other public leaders to do the same as a mark of respect.

"We have lost a beacon of courage, a tower of principle, and a father of our democracy. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Ruto stated.