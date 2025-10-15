Ghana: Prisons Commander Urges Support for Reformed Inmates

SUNYANI — Ex-convicts continue to face major challenges reintegrating into society after serving their sentences due to persistent rejection and stigmatisation by the public.

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Thompson Otsyokpo, said the situation undermines the Service's rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

He explained that many reformed inmates find it difficult to secure jobs or acceptance because of public mistrust, a situation that often drives some back into crime.

"Stigmatisation has become a serious hindrance to our reformation and rehabilitation work. When ex-prisoners are stigmatised, they feel rejected and frustrated, which can push them back into their old ways and eventually land them in prison again," DDP Otsyokpo said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in Sunyani, he dismissed the perception that the prison system cannot adequately reform inmates, describing it as inaccurate and unfair.

He appealed to the public to change their attitudes and support reformed inmates, noting that rehabilitation requires collective effort.

"These are our brothers and sisters. They need encouragement, acceptance, and support to reintegrate successfully into society," he stated.

The Commander also highlighted the Ghana Prisons Service's rebranding agenda, "Think Prison Service 360 Degrees," initiated under the leadership of Director-General Mrs Baffo Bonney.

As part of the programme, the Sunyani Central Prison has introduced a fish farming project supported by the Bono Regional Fisheries Commission to improve inmate nutrition, reduce state dependence, and equip prisoners with entrepreneurial skills.

The initiative complements ongoing agricultural activities, including poultry and crop production, aimed at making the facility a centre of productivity and rehabilitation.

🔗