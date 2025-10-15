The former Executive Director of National Service Authority (NSA), Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, and his deputy, Mrs Gifty Oware Mensah, are expected to appear before the High Court in Accra this week in connection with alleged stealing and financial loss to the state of GH¢500,861,744.02.

The two were said to have authorised the payments of monies to more than 69,000 non-existent ghost national service personnel.

According to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, which filed the charges against the suspects in court, the alleged supervised payments took place between August 2021 and February 2025.

Consequently, the two have been charged with causing financial loss, stealing, and money laundering.

Osei Assibey Antwi faces 14 counts for his alleged role in what is one of the largest financial loss cases in recent memory.

He also faces multiple counts of stealing, totalling GH¢8,256,000, on specific dates between August 2023 and May 2024.

Mr Antwi is further accused of misusing project funds by authorising the withdrawal of GH¢106 million from the NSA's Kumawu Farm Project account on five occasions without spending a cedi on the project.

The state also alleged he committed money laundering by transferring GH¢8.26 million directly into his personal e-zwich account and taking possession of the funds, knowing they were proceeds of crime.

The total approximate value of the offences attributed to Mr Antwi is GH¢615,117,744.02.

Mrs Oware-Mensah faces five counts, including stealing, willfully causing financial loss, using public office for profit, and money laundering.

According to the brief facts of the case, Mrs Oware-Mensah, who oversaw the NSA's Finance and Procurement departments, allegedly engineered an elaborate scam involving the NSA's "marketplace" platform, a system designed to provide hire-purchase services to service personnel.

The prosecution alleges she took control of a private company, Blocks of Life Consult, and generated a list of 9,934 ghost names from the NSA's system.

She then approached the Agricultural Development Bank, falsely claiming her company had supplied goods to these ghosts and needed a loan, using their non-existent allowances as collateral.

This led to her orchestrating a loan agreement between ADB and the NSA, resulting in a GH¢31.5 million disbursement directly into her company's account.

She subsequently transferred over GH¢22.9 million of this amount to another company where she was a director.

