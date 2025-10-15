Africa: Accra Set to Host the 3rd Aaag Annual Conference ...to Shape Future of Public Finance in Africa

The Controller and Accountant-General, in partnership with the African Association of Accountants General (AAAG) Secretariat, has announced the 3rd annual AAAG conference.

Slated for November 24-27, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, the landmark event, according to a statement issued in Accra by the Controller and Accountant-General, would bring together over 2,000 public accountants, innovators, and leaders in digital tools and artificial intelligence, all united to redefine the landscape of Public Financial Management (PFM) across the continent.

It will be held on the theme: 'Africa of Tomorrow - Positioning PFM for Economic Prosperity'.

"This year's theme could not be more timely. As African nations strive for stronger governance and enhanced service delivery, the urgency for agile and innovative Public Financial Management systems has never been clearer," the statement said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

According to the statement, the conference would "delve into how we can reform our PFM systems to tackle both current and future challenges through cutting-edge solutions such as digitalisation, climate-responsive budgeting, and robust fiscal governance."

"Join a diverse group of public sector accountants, policymakers, thought leaders, and international stakeholders as they engage in vital discussions on topics including: harnessing digital tools and AI in financial governance, building climate resilience and integrating sustainability into public budgeting, and navigating responsible debt management in uncertain times," it said.

Also, issues on fostering a culture of fiscal prudence, expanding e-invoicing and digital payment systems, advancing accrual-based IPSAS and enhancing IFMIS capacity, combating digital fraud and illicit financial flows, transforming public sector institutions and investing in human capital will be discussed.

The guest of honour is John Dramani Mahama.

Other keynote speakers include: Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance; Mr Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairperson of the United Bank for Africa; Prof. PLO Lumumba, Founder of the PLO Lumumba Foundation; and a host of public finance experts, senior government officials, and innovative thinkers from across the continent.