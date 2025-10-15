Nigeria: APM Terminals Marks 440 Days Without Lost Time Injury

APM Terminals Apapa has achieved a major safety milestone, recording 440 consecutive days without a Lost Time Injury (LTI).

LEADERSHIP reports that the record serves as a testament to the company's strong commitment to ensuring a safe and secure work environment for all employees and port users.

However, speaking at the 2025 edition of the global safety day held at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, titled "We Start with Safety", the Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said the celebration underscored the company's philosophy that safety is not merely a priority but a core value underpinning every operation.

Knudsen described the achievement as a significant demonstration of teamwork, discipline, and a strong safety culture that permeates every aspect of operations at the terminal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"At APM Terminals, safety is not something we talk about occasionally -- it is the foundation of everything we do," Knudsen said. "Achieving 440 days without a Lost Time Injury reflects the dedication and vigilance of our workforce. We must stay alert, remain curious about our environment, and ensure that every task begins and ends with safety."

He explained that the Global Safety Day theme reflects APM Terminals' enduring commitment to its people, customers, and partners across the logistics chain.

Also speaking at the event, the chief executive officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, reaffirmed that safety remains the company's most important value -- both within and beyond the terminal gates.

"Safety is at the heart of our operations," Klinke said. "It is how we care for one another, protect our customers' cargo, and build a sustainable future. We want safety to be more than a checklist; we want it to be a conversation that continues daily among our colleagues and across the port community."

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the general manager, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Engr. Abdul Ibrahim Sani commended APM Terminals for sustaining high safety standards.

Sani, who was represented by the Assistant General Manager, Safety, Engr. Adesanya Adebola, Sani noted that prioritising safety directly contributes to operational excellence.

"Safety reduces incidents, downtime, and lost time injuries, which in turn enhances productivity and growth," he said. "By maintaining such high standards, APM Terminals sets a benchmark that boosts confidence among customers and partners alike."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, the Divisional Police Officer of Apapa Port, CSP Christy Ohuei, encouraged port workers to treat safety as a personal responsibility.

"Guard your safety jealously," she urged. "You must be safe to perform your duties excellently."

Several employees received awards during the ceremony in recognition of their outstanding commitment to safety. Gift Bassey was honoured as Most Outstanding Contractor Personnel, Justin Ogbu as Most Outstanding Supervisor, and Maxwell Okojokwo as Most Outstanding Fleet Driver.