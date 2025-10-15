Ghana, World Bank Strengthen Ties to Boost Growth in Key Sectors

Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has met with the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, to deepen cooperation and open new opportunities for Ghana's development.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, focused on expanding support for both ongoing and new projects that aim to accelerate the country's economic growth.

Dr. Forson and Mr. Banga agreed to focus on five main areas that are vital to Ghana's progress including education, health, energy, roads, and agriculture.

The two leaders believe that stronger investment and collaboration in these sectors will have the greatest impact on improving lives and driving national development.

According to Dr. Forson, these sectors are central to Ghana's long-term economic goals and will form the basis of future partnerships with the World Bank.

"With this renewed collaboration, we are working together to accelerate Ghana's journey toward a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economy," he stated.

The Finance Minister was joined at the meeting by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, and Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith.

By: Jacob Aggrey