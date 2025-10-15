Liberia: Swal Hails Foreign Minister Nyanti for Prioritizing Sports Diplomacy

The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) has commended Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, for making sports a key component of her diplomatic engagements around the world.

During a recent high-level bilateral meeting with His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, Minister Nyanti placed strong emphasis on sports as an important element of Liberia's foreign relations and national development agenda.

Recognizing sports as a powerful tool for youth empowerment, peacebuilding, and international cooperation, Minister Nyanti and the Serbian authorities agreed to:

Deploy a Serbian coach to support the Liberia National Football Team; facilitate exchange and training programs for Liberian teams; support school-level sports development initiatives; and explore opportunities for establishing a Sports Academy in Liberia.

In a statement released Monday, SWAL described Minister Nyanti's initiative as "unprecedented", noting that it represents a vital step toward positioning sports as a driver of national development.

SWAL further applauded the Foreign Minister's leadership and renewed commitment to integrating sports into Liberia's foreign policy priorities. The Association encouraged her to continue championing sports diplomacy in future international engagements, emphasizing that such partnerships can strengthen Liberia's presence in global sporting and diplomatic circles.

Additionally, SWAL urged the Government of Liberia to make sports a key pillar of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, noting that sports is one of the world's leading employment sectors. The Association underscored that any government serious about youth empowerment and job creation must prioritize sports as a major area of investment and policy focus.