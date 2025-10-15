Liberia: River Cess Court Sentences Man to 15 Years for Drug Possession

The Resident Judge of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court in River Cess County, His Honor Onesimus Banwon, has sentenced 43-year-old Ayouba Sheriff to 15 years imprisonment for Unlicensed Possession of Controlled Drugs, in violation of Chapter 14, Subsection 14.89(b) of the Penal Law of Liberia.

Sheriff's conviction follows months of legal proceedings after agents of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) arrested him on August 21, 2025, at the ITI checkpoint in Yarnee District with a consignment of marijuana valued at L$240,000.

During the trial, the defense filed a motion to suppress and exclude evidence obtained during the arrest, arguing that the drugs were seized illegally from the defendant's garage without a search warrant, and that Sheriff had been denied legal representation during police investigation.

However, Judge Banwon denied the motion, ruling that the defense failed to establish that the drugs were taken from Sheriff's garage, as the indictment and witness testimonies placed the seizure at the ITI checkpoint.

On the claim of denial of counsel, the court noted that it is standard practice in Liberia for suspects to undergo preliminary investigations without legal representation, provided their constitutional rights are clearly explained to them. The judge added that since the defendant voluntarily signed the Miranda rights form, it could not be proven that he was denied legal counsel.

After reviewing the evidence, including testimony from LDEA officers and exhibits presented in court, Judge Banwon found Sheriff guilty and imposed the 15-year sentence, ordering that he be committed to the River Cess Central Prison.

Part of Growing Drug Problem in River Cess

Sheriff's sentencing adds to a growing list of drug-related prosecutions that have alarmed both residents and law enforcement authorities in River Cess County.

Just days earlier, the Yarpah Town Magisterial Court sentenced 36-year-old Naomi Dixson to eight months in prison after she pleaded guilty to possessing 30 stripes of Tramadol (locally known as "Trauma King").

Around the same period, four men -- Daniel Dukly (28), Peter Suomie (40), Adolphus Gono (29), and James Gibson (36) -- were arrested in Sand Beach, one of the county's major gold mining hubs, for alleged drug involvement.

Dukly and Gono were sentenced to two weeks of community service after admitting to using controlled substances. Gibson was acquitted, while Suomie was sentenced by the Circuit Court to four years imprisonment.

Mounting Concerns

The series of arrests, trials, and convictions underscore a rising drug crisis in River Cess County, with growing fears of trafficking, abuse, and corruption within enforcement ranks. Community leaders and residents have expressed concern that the situation, if not addressed, could further endanger young people and weaken social stability.