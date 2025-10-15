Liberia: ANC's New SG Admits Inexperience, Vows to Make Party 'Second to None'

The newly elected Secretary-General of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Desmond Ujay Nimely, has openly admitted that he is "not experienced and not exposed" for his new role -- but says he is determined to prove himself by transforming the party into a force "second to none" in Liberian politics.

Nimely's candid remarks came during his first major live interview on OK FM on Monday, October 13, following his election at the party's recent elective congress in Kakata, Margibi County. He described his selection as both an honor and a challenge.

"Being the National Secretary-General is a challenge," Nimely said. "As a young man not very exposed, not very experienced in politics, the work is not strange to us -- it's only the position that's the big difference."

'A Challenge, But Not Strange'

Nimely said while he lacks political exposure at the national level, he is not entirely new to the workings of the ANC secretariat.

"I was recruited through Taa Wongbe as communication liaison for Team Cummings Liberia, and I later became Director of Communications -- all tied around the secretariat," he explained.

He noted that his long association with the party has given him an understanding of its internal operations and ongoing constraints.

"We know the constraints the secretariat faces, we know how to engage the public, and we've acted in different roles within the secretariat," he said.

Despite acknowledging his limited experience, Nimely said his familiarity with the party's communication and organizational structure will help him adjust quickly to his new responsibilities.

Commitment to Collaboration and Reform

The youthful secretary-general pledged to strengthen teamwork and build unity within the ANC's ranks.

"I will work with everyone within the secretariat to get things done," he said. "This will not be a one-man show. We'll incorporate other bright minds within the ANC to make the institution vibrant."

He added that collaboration, not competition, would define his tenure.

"We are committed to making the Alternative National Congress second to none," Nimely declared confidently.

Mixed Reactions to Nimely's Honesty

Nimely's open acknowledgment of his inexperience has stirred debate within political circles and among the public. Some critics have questioned the ANC's decision to entrust such a critical role to a relatively inexperienced figure, citing the demanding nature of the secretary-generalship -- a position central to party administration, coordination, and strategic communication.

Others, however, view his frankness as refreshing and indicative of a new leadership ethos rooted in transparency and humility.