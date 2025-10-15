Liberia: Omega Leos Club Sparks Mental Health Awareness in West Point

The Paynesville Boulevard Omega Leos Club (PBLOC), a youth arm of the Paynesville Boulevard Omega Lions Club under Lions Clubs International, has concluded a one-day mental health awareness campaign in West Point, drawing more than 50 youth and adults into open discussions about emotional well-being and resilience.

The outreach, held Saturday, October 10, 2025, was part of Lions Clubs International's global calendar of community-based initiatives designed to promote mental health education and reduce stigma.

Commissioner Urges Ongoing Dialogue

West Point Commissioner McPherson Dewah lauded the young volunteers for sparking a vital conversation in a community often overlooked in national health programs.

"Mental health is part of our everyday lives; we experience it daily, and our communities are no exception," Dewah said. "We want to thank the young leaders of the Paynesville Boulevard Omega Leos Club for bringing this valuable opportunity to the youth of West Point. I look forward to more initiatives like this and am always willing to support youth-led efforts."

He emphasized that regular public engagement is essential to addressing undiagnosed mental conditions in local communities.

Youth Empowerment Through Awareness

PBLOC Chartered President Hanson G. Blayon said the event was aimed at educating young people about mental health realities and encouraging them to speak openly about their struggles.

"I believe this session will create a supportive network that encourages open discussions about mental health issues," Blayon said.

He noted that mental health challenges are on the rise among Liberian youth, particularly in low-income areas, where stigma and lack of access to care make the problem worse.

Expert Highlights Hidden Struggles

Professional nurse Sarafina Kotie, who led the first lecture, told participants that many young people live under constant stress, anxiety, and social pressure -- often without the tools or resources to cope effectively.

She warned that untreated mental health problems can quietly erode productivity and family stability, with serious consequences if ignored.

"Mental health challenges often go unnoticed, but their impact is profound," Kotie said. "Awareness is the first step toward healing."

Building Resilience and Community Support

Zelda M. Cooke, president of the Paynesville Boulevard Lions Club, underscored the importance of self-reflection and peer support in building healthier communities.

"Mental health is a state of well-being that enables individuals to cope with daily stresses, realize their potential, work productively, and contribute meaningfully to their communities," Cooke explained.

She urged participants to be more intentional about seeking help and supporting one another.

"After this session, let's assess what is happening to us and find someone who can help us mentally. Mental health challenges are real," she said.

Commitment to Service and Well-Being

The interactive session encouraged participants to recognize early signs of stress, build resilience, and avoid behaviors that heighten mental health risks.

PBLOC leaders said the awareness campaign is part of the club's ongoing commitment to community service, youth empowerment, and holistic well-being, reinforcing Lions Clubs International's mission to promote compassion, leadership, and inclusion within local communities.