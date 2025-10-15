Liberia: 'Let GOL Walk Their Talk' - Adolescent Girls Demand Inclusion in National Decisions, Budget Implementation

- A chorus of adolescent girls is urging the Government of Liberia to "walk their talk" by ensuring young women--especially those with disabilities--are fully included in national decision-making and budget implementation processes that affect their welfare.

The demand came Monday, October 13, during a ceremony marking the International Day of the Girl Child at the One UN House in Monrovia. The event, themed "The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis," featured an intergenerational dialogue organized by UN Women Liberia and brought together youth advocates, government officials, and representatives from organizations including Plan International Liberia.

Girls With Disabilities Left Behind

Serving as UN Women's Country Representative for the day, Miss Jophelia Quayee challenged policymakers to make disability inclusion central to all national programs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Nowadays, we realize that girls living with disabilities have been left out of the formation and implementation of key initiatives across the country," Quayee said.

Recalling her experience at a regional adolescent girls' conference in Dakar, Senegal, Quayee lamented how few participants had disabilities.

"I saw at least four among the many in the room, and I believe their inclusion will make a significant impact because they are great leaders--innovative people with brilliant ideas who can make a positive change in society," she added.

Protection for Grassroots Advocates

Quayee also appealed for stronger protection of activists and advocates confronting gender-based violence and domestic abuse.

"We are reporting cases that go against the will of perpetrators who may want to fight back at justice," she said. "The government should muster the courage to provide us security so we can do our work without fear, intimidation, or harassment."

She envisioned a Liberia free of child abuse and discrimination--one that provides equal opportunities for all adolescent girls and young women, including those with disabilities.

'Walk Their Talk' on Policy Enforcement

Representing Plan International Liberia, Santctus Solomon called on the government to move from rhetoric to results.

"I would love to see the government of Liberia walk their talk," she said. "There are lots of great national policies on the books, including the government's tuition-free policy, but every citizen has always been concerned about the implementation."

Solomon criticized weak enforcement of existing youth-focused programs, saying competing national priorities too often leave adolescents behind.

"Mostly, government would cite competing priorities, but we are asking them to make our representation a top priority," she said.

She emphasized that girls should have a seat at the table when national budgets are crafted.

"When there is a budget about us, let there be representation of adolescent girls," Solomon said. "How do we address teenage pregnancy when many girls lack sanitary pads, access to primary education, and a space to speak?"

UN Women Pledges Continued Support

In her formal remarks, UN Women Country Representative Madam Comfort Lamptey reaffirmed the organization's commitment to empowering girls as leaders and changemakers amid crises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Girls continue to confront barriers brought on by conflict, climate disasters, and displacement--contexts that heighten their risk of gender-based violence, early marriage, and school dropout," Lamptey said. "Yet, girls are powerful agents of change--raising their voices for gender justice, climate action, education, and peace."

Referencing the UN Secretary-General's global message, she added:

"When we give girls the tools, mentorship, and opportunities to lead, we strengthen our communities and nations."

Lamptey said Monday's dialogue was more than a ceremonial gathering.