Liberia: Eco Bank Liberia Empowers Nimba Students With New Computer Lab

Ganta, Nimba County — In continuation of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts and celebration of 13 years of community service in Liberia, ECO Bank Liberia has officially turned over a modern, fully equipped computer laboratory to the River View International Christian Academy (RICA) in Ganta City, Nimba County.

The newly commissioned lab marks the bank's first major community development initiative in Nimba County, extending its long-standing commitment to educational empowerment beyond Montserrado and its surrounding regions.

A Commitment to Community Development

Providing an overview of the initiative, Mohammed Dukuly, Executive Director of Finance and Head of Customer Service at ECO Bank Liberia, explained that the bank has consistently invested in community projects across Liberia for over 13 years.

He said the bank's vision goes beyond financial services it aims to uplift communities and positively impact lives wherever it operates.

"ECO Bank is part of the communities we serve," Mr. Dukuly said. "It's our duty to get involved, address community challenges, and help transform lives in meaningful ways. Every African child deserves a better future, and through our initiatives, we are helping to make that possible."

He added that since 2014, ECO Bank has implemented a variety of social projects focused on education, health, and financial inclusion the three key pillars of its CSR strategy.

This year's celebration forms part of the broader ECO Bank Day, observed simultaneously across 34 African countries, with each branch engaging in service projects designed to foster inclusion and empowerment.

ECO Bank Day 2025: A Pan-African Celebration of Service

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Madam Salamatta Diallo, Managing Director of ECO Bank Liberia, described the event as part of the bank's flagship social initiative under the ECO Bank Foundation.

She highlighted that this year's ECO Bank Day carries the theme "Enabling Inclusive Learning for All" a call to action to ensure no child is left behind in the pursuit of quality education.

"ECO Bank Day is a time when our staff across 34 countries step out of their offices and into their communities," Madam Diallo noted. "We are united by a shared purpose to make a meaningful difference."

This year's celebration holds special significance as ECO Bank marks 40 years of impact across Africa, and 13 years of dedicated service through our foundation in Liberia."

Over the past three years, ECO Bank Liberia has undertaken several educational projects, including the refurbishment and equipping of computer laboratories in public schools such as Gray D. Allison High School and D. Tweh High School in Monrovia.

Each facility has been fitted with modern computers, desks, chairs, whiteboards, and projectors, helping to enhance digital literacy and prepare Liberian students for a technology-driven world.

Madam Diallo emphasized that the bank's efforts are now expanding beyond Monrovia to regional counties like Nimba, where access to modern educational tools remains a challenge.

"Far too often, children especially those with disabilities are marginalized, not because they lack potential, but because the systems around them haven't evolved to meet their needs," she said. "With the advancement of technology, particularly assistive tools and artificial intelligence, we have the opportunity to build inclusive learning environments that cater to all learners."

A Gift to Inspire Future Leaders

The newly dedicated RICA computer lab features dozens of modern desktop computers, high-speed internet access, digital projectors, and educational software to support both teaching and learning.

The lab will serve hundreds of students from the school and neighboring communities, offering them the opportunity to gain vital computer skills and digital literacy essential tools for the modern job market.

Addressing the students directly, Madam Diallo encouraged them to take full advantage of the facility:

"To the students of RICA, you are the heart of this celebration. Your dreams, your potential, and your voice inspire us. Education is your foundation stay curious, believe in yourselves, and use these tools to build a brighter future."

Local Leaders Express Gratitude

Representing the school, Amos N.G. Suah, Chairman of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) and former Mayor of Ganta, praised ECO Bank for its generosity and commitment to youth development.

He said the new computer lab would not only enhance the school's academic program

"This donation comes at a time when technology plays a crucial role in education," Mr. Suah said. "We are deeply grateful to ECO Bank Liberia for identifying with our school and investing in the future of Nimba's children."

The school's Founder, Dr. Sei G. Buor, also expressed appreciation, describing the project as a "transformative gift" that will leave a lasting legacy in Nimba County.

He pledged that RICA's administration will ensure the proper maintenance and use of the facility for the benefit of current and future students.

Empowering Communities Through Partnership

With the Nimba initiative, ECO Bank Liberia reaffirms its dedication to community empowerment and sustainable development.

The bank's leadership has pledged to continue identifying and supporting impactful projects that align with national development goals, particularly in the areas of education, health, and financial inclusion

As the event concluded, the atmosphere at RICA was one of joy and hope. Students, teachers, and parents toured the new computer lab, exploring the sleek machines and interactive learning tools that will soon become part of their daily lessons.

The handover ceremony, attended by local authorities, community leaders and ECO Bank representatives, symbolized not only a milestone for the school but also a testament to what can be achieved when corporate institutions invest meaningfully in the next generation.

About ECO Bank Liberia:

ECO Bank Liberia, a subsidiary of the Pan-African ECO Bank Group, has been operating in Liberia for over 13 years. The bank provides a range of financial services while maintaining a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, focusing on initiatives that promote education, healthcare, and financial inclusion.