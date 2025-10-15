Liberia: AML Commends Liberia Marathon Team, Runners for 'Another Successful Contest' As 7th Edition Highlights Rising Stars

Monrovia — Like previous editions, the 2025 edition of the Liberia Marathon was held successfully as runners drawn from Liberia and across the globe showcased their endurance and determination.

The 2025 edition, also the seventh edition of the competition, was held in different categories including; Full Marathon, half Marathon, 10K foot race and 10K Wheelchair/Crutches.

This year's edition also drew strong commendations from platinum sponsor, ArcelorMittal Liberia, one of the country's leading corporate supporters of sports development.

The company, through its Chief Executive Officer Michiel Van Der Merwe, praised the marathon's organizers - the Liberia Marathon Trust, for the professionalism, community engagement, and commitment to promoting youth empowerment through athletics.

"ArcelorMittal wants to congratulate all of the runners for yet again, another beautiful competition. We want to thank the organizers for this. Again, congratulations to all. ArcelorMittal is proud to be a prime sponsor," he declared.

"We applaud every runner, volunteer, and organizer who helped make this event a success."

AML then reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote national unity, youth development, and community well-being through sports.

In remarks, Liberia's Youth and Sports Minister, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, said the just ended competition is a further boost to the country's readiness and commitment to athleticism.

'This year, at the Japan Olympics, Liberian athletes were there. This tells you that Liberians and Liberia are getting there. And so we want to congratulate all of the sponsors for their contributions," he asserted.

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia, Ambassador Nona Deprez, described the race as one of the most positive and most positive events held in Monrovia.

"EU loves the Liberia Marathon and remains proud to support it. This event brings people together through health, hope, and shared purpose."

Held under the theme: "Healthy Cities, Healthy Lives," the event emphasized the connection between public health, fitness, and community well-being, celebrating strength, endurance, and national unity through the event.

Sierra Leone's Amadu Sajor Samura, captured the spotlight by winning the men's full marathon with an outstanding performance that drew cheers from thousands of spectators.

His compatriots Kalie Sesay and Abubakar Contec completed a Sierra Leonean sweep of the top three positions--an achievement that showcased West Africa's growing strength in long-distance running.

Liberian athletes, too, earned well-deserved recognition, with Marcoa Sacrie Lok, Emmanuel Dahn, and Corace N. Diggor finishing impressively and inspiring home supporters with their tenacity and spirit.

In the 10K category, Liberia's Suech S. Makko emerged victorious, while Moses Sacror Lok and Tomas Mulbach of JFK Hospital dominated the wheelchair division. The crutches category winner, Emmanuel Ngume, received a standing ovation for his courage and endurance--earning admiration as a symbol of strength and possibility.

The French Business Club, another long-standing partner, echoed similar sentiments, describing the marathon as "a celebration of partnership and human strength."

Event coordinator Magdalene Saah expressed gratitude to all supporters, including ArcelorMittal and international partners, for helping make the event a success.

"Every runner who starts and finishes is a champion," she said.

"The Liberia Marathon is not just about crossing the finish line--it's about courage, community, and connection."