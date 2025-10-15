Liberia/Equatorial Guinea: Andrews Strikes As Liberia Finish World Cup Qualifiers With 1-1 Draw Against Equatorial Guinea

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea — Liberia's Lone Star wrapped up their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a respectable 1-1 draw away to Equatorial Guinea on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Estadio de Malabo.

The result capped a strong finish to the qualifiers for stand-in coach Thomas Kojo's youthful side, who ended the campaign unbeaten in their last three matches including a 2-2 draw with Malawi and an impressive 3-1 win over Namibia in Monrovia last week.

The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute through Federico Bikoro, who capitalized on a defensive lapse to beat goalkeeper Junior Yeanaye. But Liberia responded with purpose and determination, and it was Nicholas Andrews who drew the visitors level in the 28th minute with a moment of individual brilliance, his second goal of the campaign to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Kojo made early changes after the restart, introducing Edward Ledlum and Ayouba Kosiah for Divine Teah and Emmanuel Gono in the 46th minute to add fresh attacking energy.

Later in the 85th minute, Mohammed Sangare replaced Andrews as Liberia looked for a late winner.

The match was tense and physical, with the referee issuing several yellow cards. Solomon Tweh, Sampson Dweh, Emmanuel Gono, and Philip Tarnue all went into the referee's book for Liberia, while Marcelo Asumu, Jose Nabil Ondo, and Javier Mum were cautioned for the hosts.

Equatorial Guinea also made tactical changes, with Pedro Obiang and Domingo Mba coming on for Luis Asue and Geal Akogo Esono in the 62nd and 72nd minutes, respectively.

Despite both teams pushing late, neither side could find a winner as the match ended level.

Liberia enjoyed 52% of ball possession against the host's 48%, a reflection of the team's improved composure and confidence in recent matches.

Speaking after the game, Coach Kojo praised his players for their growth and fighting spirit.

"We came here to play with pride, and the boys showed great maturity," Kojo said. "We may not be going to the World Cup, but Liberia is building something solid and a foundation for the future."

The draw gives Liberia 15 points, the same as Namibia, who lost 3-0 to Tunisia in the day's other Group H fixture.

Tunisia finished top with 28 points to seal automatic qualification. Malawi ended fourth with 10 points, while São Tomé and Príncipe registered a surprise 1-0 victory over Malawi to close their campaign with three points.

Though the Lone Star's World Cup dream has ended, the team's spirited performances have reignited hope among fans signaling that under Kojo's leadership, Liberia's rebuilding project is gaining real momentum.