Liberia: Minister Nyanti Lauded As Game-Changer for Putting Liberia On Global Sports Map

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) have commended Foreign Minister H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti for her instrumental role in elevating Liberia's sports diplomacy efforts through her recent successful visit to the Republic of Serbia, a trip that has opened new doors for international cooperation in sports development.

The appreciation was expressed during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Friday, October 10, where the two institutions lauded Minister Nyanti's diplomatic outreach as a turning point in aligning Liberia's foreign policy with its national sports and youth development goals.

Leading the delegation, Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu hailed Minister Nyanti's success in securing commitments from the Serbian government that include the deployment of a UEFA professional elite coach, technical training and exchange programs, and potential investment in Liberia's growing sports sector.

"Minister Nyanti's visit to Serbia was not just diplomatic, it was strategic," Minister Bangalu said. "For the first time in a long while, we are seeing foreign policy and sports policy align to create real opportunities for our young athletes and coaches. This is a new chapter for Liberian sports."

Echoing similar sentiments, LFA President Mustapha I. Raji described the Foreign Minister's engagement as a "game-changer" for Liberian football. He expressed the Association's readiness to collaborate with both ministries to ensure the Serbian commitments are translated into practical, on-the-ground results.

"This is a proud moment for Liberian football," Raji said. "Minister Nyanti's leadership has opened doors beyond the pitch showing that sports diplomacy can deliver tangible results for athletes, coaches, and administrators alike."

For her part, Minister Nyanti reaffirmed her commitment to using sports as a diplomatic tool for unity, youth empowerment, and national pride. She emphasized that the Serbia-Liberia cooperation represents a bridge between diplomacy and development, one that can transform lives through opportunity.

"This is just the beginning," Nyanti noted. "Liberia's young people have the talent. Our collective responsibility is to connect that talent to opportunity at home and abroad. Sports can be a bridge to peace, progress, and prosperity."

The Serbia-Liberia partnership, established during Nyanti's official visit to Belgrade, will focus on technical exchanges, capacity building, and sports infrastructure support.

Serbia is also expected to appoint a sports envoy ahead of Expo 2026, aimed at deepening collaboration with Liberia in advancing the sports industry.

Friday's meeting was attended by Deputy Sports Ministers G. Andy Quamie, Henry Yonton, and Laraamand Nyonton, alongside LFA 1st Vice President Prof. Sekou W. Konneh and Executive Committee members Pawala Janyan, Ivan G. Brown, and Tickly D. Monkoney.

As Liberia continues to strengthen its international partnerships, both the MYS and LFA reaffirmed their shared vision to make sports diplomacy a cornerstone of national development ensuring that the country's growing global profile translates into real opportunities for its youth and athletes.