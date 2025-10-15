Liberia: House Press Bureau Dismisses Social Media Reports On Deputy Speaker Fallah's Removal As False and Misleading

Monrovia — The House Press Bureau has described as false, unfounded and misleading recent reports circulating on social media alleging a plan for removal of Deputy Speaker Thomas Pangar Fallah from his position.

According to the Press Director Robert Haynes, Deputy Speaker Fallah continues to enjoy the full confidence and support of Speaker Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon and the entire membership of the House of Representatives.

The Press Director clarifies that the Deputy Speaker remains actively engaged in the work of the Legislature.

Fresh from representing Liberia as part of the official government delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held in New York, USA, Deputy Speaker Fallah has since returned home and was warmly welcomed by Speaker Koon and his colleagues.

"These social media reports are nothing but deliberate attempts to cause distraction," Haynes noted. "The Deputy Speaker and members of the House remain focused as the Legislature has officially commenced its third and final quarter session for this year."

The Bureau reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to continue carrying out its fiduciary duties and the mandate entrusted to it by the Liberian people, in an atmosphere of unity and dedication.

The House Press Bureau, therefore, calls on the public not to be swayed by baseless propaganda intended to undermine the smooth operations of the Legislature.