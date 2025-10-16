Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Decries Rise in Ritual Killings

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is concerned over the growing cases of ritual killings, sexual violence, and other heinous crimes, saying such acts have no place in the country.

Addressing the 388th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo meeting in Harare on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is a nation that upholds and respects life of its citizens.

"I am disheartened with the sad and unfortunate cases of criminality often claiming the lives of young people and children, including alleged ritual murders, sexual violence and abuse, among others.

"We are a nation where the sanctity of life is honoured, celebrated and preciously safeguarded", said Mnangagwa.

This comes after the discovery of the bodies of three children in boot of an abandoned vehicle in Harare's Kuwadzana suburb about two weeks ago.

However, some believe the children may have accidentally locked themselves inside and suffocated, others suspect they were murdered before being placed in the car boot.

In a separate incident in Masvingo, police are searching for 33-year-old Morgen Gwazira in connection with cases of murder and malicious damage to property that occurred in Machingambi Village on Monday.

Gwazira is alleged to have attacked his wife, Liliosa Gwenhamo (34), striking her once on the head with an axe before pouring petrol on her body and setting her alight.

He then reportedly set his kitchen on fire, went to his uncle's homestead, where he torched three thatched houses, and later proceeded to his father's home, where he set two more houses ablaze.