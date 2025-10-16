Zimbabwe: President Highlights Zanu-PF's Commitment to Food Security and Economic Development

ZANU PF First Secretary and President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has emphasised the party's achievements in the agricultural sector and outlined plans for the upcoming farming season.

Speaking at the Central Committee meeting today, President Mnangagwa praised stakeholders in the agriculture sector for their contributions.

"I congratulate our stakeholders in the agriculture sector and the party for the milestone achievements realised to date. Kuma province kwamunobva ndinofara kunzwa kuti varimi vedu vazhinji varikushanda."

He highlighted the distribution of agricultural inputs by the Zanu PF-led Government as a crucial step towards strengthening national food security and resilience.

The President urged farmers to accelerate their preparations for the forthcoming agricultural season, stressing the importance of inclusivity in accessing inputs.

"The Central Committee, working with other structures of the party, should ensure that no one and no place is left behind in terms of accessing these inputs," he stated.

Beyond agriculture, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed the ruling party's commitment to policies that foster unity, peace, and sustainable growth.

"Our colossal mass party will continue to implement policies that consolidate unity, peace, prosperity and sustainable development," he asserted.

The President's remarks come at a critical time as Zimbabwe seeks to enhance its agricultural output and economic stability amidst ongoing challenges.