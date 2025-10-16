Nigeria: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Cancer Prevention

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cancer prevention and improving access to care through stronger collaboration among health agencies and sustained investment in research and innovation.

The 2025 International Cancer Week (ICW), held in Abuja and co-organised by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), focused on the theme "Redefining the Future of Cancer: Prevention, Access and Equity for All," and brought together stakeholders from within and outside the country.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, who spoke at the opening ceremony, said cancer remained a major public-health challenge in Nigeria and called for stronger advocacy, funding, and coordination among key institutions.

He said the government would continue to engage the National Assembly and relevant agencies to sustain budgetary provisions for cancer research and care, stressing that prevention and drug security were as important as treatment.

"Cancer care is a huge financial burden not only to the individual but also to government. We must work together to make prevention and access to quality care a national priority," he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said the FCT Administration was promoting health equity through awareness campaigns and early-detection programmes.

"Our goal is to build a healthcare system that not only treats diseases but also prevents them, ensuring residents have access to quality care within their reach," she said.

The Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof Usman Malami Aliyu, said the conference was designed to strengthen Nigeria's capacity for cancer research and care through international partnerships and innovation.

He said NICRAT had entered research collaborations with global cancer centres, including Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins University and Virginia Commonwealth University, while supporting early-career researchers and equipping teaching hospitals across the country.

The Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, said the agency was working to expand insurance coverage to make cancer care more affordable for Nigerians.