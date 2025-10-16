Gambia: Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Unauthorised Sales of Govt Lands in Batokunku,Tanji

The government has expressed concerns over the alleged authorised sales of its lands in Batokunkou and Tanji as reports alleged the Alkalos of perpetrating the practice, says a press release shared with Foroyaa on Tuesday.

Below is the full statement:

"The Ministry for Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs wishes to express its deep concern over recent reports of alleged unauthorized sales of government lands by certain Alkalolu within the Batokunku and Tanji Layouts.

The Hon. Minister has received reports that the Alkalolu of Batokunku and Tanji were deeply involved in the illegal sales and transactions of lands within the Batokunku and Tanji layouts. It would be recalled that these Alkalolu were previously warned over their illegal activities in an earlier warning letter and a press release issued last year.

Against this backdrop, the Hon. Minister has, with immediate effect, suspended the Alkalolu of Batokunku and Tanji respectively, pending the outcome of the investigations into the said allegations. Acting Alkalolu for the two communities will soon be appointed, and therefore, the general public, and in particular the communities of both Batokunku and Tanji, are hereby urged to refrain from engaging in any land activities or transactions with the suspended Alkalolu.

The general public is accordingly informed that the practice of selling land in any government-designated layouts is strictly prohibited. In response to these allegations.

The Honorable Minister will establish a task force to conduct urgent investigations into these incidents and ensure that public lands are protected from illegal transactions.

Preliminary findings do suggest that parcels of land designated for public use or held in trust by the state have been sold without prior approval from this Ministry. These actions, if confirmed, are in direct violation of existing land governance laws and administrative procedures.

Hence, the general public is hereby duly informed that government lands are held in trust for the public good and cannot be sold, transferred, or leased without the express authorization. Any individual found engaging in illegal land transactions will face the full force of the law.

Citizens are strongly advised to verify the legitimacy of any land sale with the appropriate government officials of the Ministry before making payments or entering into agreements.

Staff of this Ministry who may directly or indirectly be involved or may have facilitated the alleged illegal land sales within the designated layouts are strictly warned to refrain from such, and if any staff is found wanting, the law will be applied accordingly.

Finally, the Hon. Minister hereby craves the indulgence of the concerned communities to continue to maintain decorum and civility and ensure that they comport themselves in a manner consistent with the law.

The government reaffirms its commitment to protecting public lands, promoting transparent land administration, and respecting the roles of traditional leaders within the confines of the law."