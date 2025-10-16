Liberia: Boakai Relieves NPHIL Chief, Names Interim Director in Health Oversight Shake-Up

15 October 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Gibson Gee

MONROVIA-- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has dismissed Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, director general of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), and his deputy, Dr. Adams K. Lincoln, effective immediately, the Executive Mansion announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the presidency said Boakai appointed Dr. Sia Wata Camanor as interim director general to lead the agency pending the appointment of a permanent replacement.

"Dr. Camanor is to coordinate and work collaboratively with the NPHIL Board, the Ministry of Health, other government agencies, and partners to ensure the institute's stability and continuity of operations," the statement read.

The move is part of a broader administrative reshuffle that also affected the Ministries of Justice and Internal Affairs. At the Justice Ministry, attorney Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II was named director of the Witness Protection Unit, with Varney Ali Sheriff as deputy director, and Dr. Stephen D. Paye appointed probation and parole administrator.

At the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Amos T.F. Kemeyah was named county relieving commissioner for Lofa County.

According to the Executive Mansion, the changes reflect Boakai's commitment to "fostering effective leadership, accountability, and institutional efficiency across all sectors of government."

