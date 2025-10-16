Nigeria: Tinubu's Resolve, Military's Courage End Unrest in Bornu Community, Says Ndume

Abuja — A former Leader of the Senate and lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian military leadership for their decisive intervention that restored peace in Kirawa, a border community in Borno State recently attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.

Residents of Kirawa had fled into neighbouring Cameroon after terrorists overran the town, burning the palace of the district head, a military barracks, and several homes.

The Nigerian Army, however, swiftly deployed reinforcements that repelled the insurgents, allowing displaced residents to return home.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ndume praised the Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, for their prompt and coordinated response, particularly the deployment of the 153 Task Force Battalion to secure the community.

He said: "The courage displayed by our military and their resilience remain laudable. Their quick intervention prevented what could have been a far worse tragedy for the people of Kirawa."

The senator urged the military to maintain a permanent presence in the town, stressing that its strategic location on Nigeria's border with Cameroon makes it a frequent target for insurgents.

He also called for sustained collaboration between the Nigerian and Cameroonian militaries to strengthen joint patrols and intelligence sharing across the border.

Ndume sympathised with residents who suffered from the attacks and urged them to remain vigilant while cooperating fully with security operatives to ensure lasting peace.

"My appeal to the people of Kirawa is to be alert and to share useful information with the military. They must continue to play their part in safeguarding their community," he said.

The senator also commended Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, for his consistent efforts in resettling displaced persons and rebuilding communities affected by insurgency.

He further lauded President Tinubu for demonstrating strong commitment to restoring peace and stability in the North-east, noting that the administration has shown genuine concern for the plight of the people in the region.

Ndume said: "Security of lives and property remains the foremost responsibility of any government.

"The present administration has not failed in meeting this constitutional mandate, and its focus on ending insecurity in the North-east is evident in its actions."

Ndume reiterated his belief that with sustained government support and the military's continued resilience, communities like Kirawa would soon regain full stability and normalcy.

For over a decade, the border communities of Borno State have borne the brunt of Boko Haram's unrelenting insurgency.

Kirawa, located along the Nigeria-Cameroon border, has been one of the hardest-hit areas, suffering repeated attacks that forced many residents to flee across the frontier for safety.

Despite several rounds of military operations, the town has remained vulnerable due to its remote terrain and proximity to insurgent hideouts in the Mandara Mountains.

In early October, Boko Haram militants launched yet another assault on Kirawa, setting ablaze the palace of the district head, a military barracks, and several homes.

Terrified residents fled en masse into neighbouring Cameroon as the insurgents temporarily overran the town. The situation sparked widespread concern across Borno State, heightening calls for stronger cross-border security operations to prevent further incursions.

However, within days, the Nigerian Army mounted a decisive counteroffensive. Reinforcements were deployed in Kirawa, forcing the terrorists to retreat and restoring calm to the area.

This swift military response prompted widespread commendation, including from Ndume, who described the operation as a demonstration of the renewed commitment of President Tinubu's administration to securing the North-east.