Nigeria: Father-in-Law Reveals He Begged Buhari, Tinubu to Pardon Maryam Sanda

In an unexpected turn of events, the biological father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, who was murdered by his wife, Maryam Sanda, in 2017, yesterday expressed his joy over the pardon of his daughter-in-law by President Bola Tinubu.

The development underscored an exceptional demonstration of forgiveness and large-heartedness by Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa.

Addressing a joint press conference in Abuja, alongside father of Maryam, Alhaji Garba Sanda, Isa said he had been on a quiet quest to secure freedom for Maryam, who had been on death row since her sentencing for the murder of her husband.

He explained that his motivation to forgive was purely humanitarian, and he wanted his daughter-in-law released so she could look after her two young children. He said executing her will not bring back his son.

Isa said as a devout Muslim, he had long accepted the tragic incident, which had been a subject of public discussion, choosing to forgive and leave judgement to Allah.

It also emerged that Isa had previously written to both the then Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, in 2019, to seek clemency for Maryam Sanda, according to letters obtained by THISDAY.

Although those early appeals went unanswered, the recent pardon granted by Tinubu under the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy finally brought his request to fruition.

He made the first plea for Sanda to be set free even before her conviction in January 2020.

Isa recalled writing to the Commissioner of Police on January 17, 2019, stating that he had forgiven whoever was responsible for his son's death and appealing that the charge be withdrawn "so that my son's soul could rest in peace according to Islamic injunction".

He also swore an affidavit at the FCT High Court on June 21, 2019, reaffirming his forgiveness and pleading that the prosecution be withdrawn.

In his letter dated December 16, 2024, titled, "Request for Exercise of Prerogative of Mercy for My Daughter-in-Law, Maryam Sanda Sentenced to Death by Hanging," Isa wrote, "There is nothing more painful than for someone to lose a son in the way I lost my son, Bilyaminu.

"However, what gives me some measure of comfort is that he left behind two beautiful children, my granddaughter, Sa'adatu Bilyaminu, and my grandson, Bilyaminu Bilyaminu, named after his father.

"I have forgiven Maryam who was found guilty of killing my son. Before the end of the trial, I made every effort to let both the Police and the Court know that I did not want her prosecuted, because I did not want a situation where my grandchildren, who had lost their father so tragically, would also lose their mother."

He said, "I have taken it as the will of Almighty Allah, what happened to my son, and I do not blame Maryam for it. However, now that she has been sentenced to death, I beg in the name of Almighty Allah for mercy. If she is killed, who will take care of her two children? They will grow up as orphans, without a father or a mother's love."

The grieving father emphasised that since the 2020 judgement, the children had only been able to see and bond with their mother during occasional visits to the Suleja Correctional Facility, a situation he described as "heart-breaking for innocent children."

Responding to reports that some family members objected to his forgiveness and petition for clemency, Isa said he understood that people would hold different opinions on such a sensitive matter, but as both a father and a Muslim, he believed this was the best course of action for peace and humanity.

"Vengeance cannot bring back my son," he said quietly. "But forgiveness can bring peace to my family, to her family, and to the children who must not suffer any longer."

Equally speaking, Alhaji Garba Sanda expressed deep gratitude to Isa and his entire family for their rare act of compassion, describing it as "a true reflection of faith and forgiveness".

He said, "Words cannot describe our appreciation to the Bello family for this gesture of mercy and reconciliation. We continue to pray that something positive may yet emerge from this regrettable tragedy, that our families may heal, and that these children will grow up knowing love from both sides of their family."

Both families further declared that they had chosen forgiveness, compassion, and faith over pain, and had committed to working together to raise the children in an atmosphere of peace and love.

According to Isa, "I accept the will of God as it comes from Him. As Muslims, we always accept whatever God has decreed--whether good or bad. The will of God cannot be denied; we must accept it wholeheartedly.

"We pray that his soul rests in peace. I am grateful that the federal government has released Maryam so she can take care of the two children God blessed them with during the lifetime of the late Bilyaminu.

"For me, I have no grievances against the federal government, the family of Maryam Sanda, or any of their relatives. I sincerely appreciate the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this matter.

"I don't have much more to say. As I have already told you, as Muslims and as a community, we accept the will of God."

Commenting on the seeming division among family members over the presidential pardon, Isa said, "I don't have any grudges with anyone in the family. I have no issues with any member of the family, nor with anyone outside the family.

"As I mentioned earlier, since 2019-2020 up to this day, we have maintained a very cordial relationship with the entire family.

"Now, regarding those who said it was an act of injustice yesterday -- you know, you cannot stop anyone from expressing their opinion. As the saying goes, you can take a horse to the river, but you cannot force it to drink. Everyone is entitled to their own views.

"For me, I cannot prevent any member of the family from speaking their mind about this issue. Anyone who wants to say something is free to do so. But as the father, I have made my position clear. Those who know me, know my heart and my stand. So, I leave everything to God."

Garba Sanda said, "I sincerely appreciate his (Isa) understanding and efforts. Since this incident occurred, we have been together, and he has always done his best. By the grace of God, since 2019--at a time when I wasn't even aware--he wrote to the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General, stating that he did not want his daughter-in-law to be prosecuted. He even attached a court affidavit to that request.

"More recently, he wrote another letter to the Attorney General seeking assistance during President Buhari's tenure, although that effort did not succeed. But this time, by the grace of God, it has come to pass. He wrote again, and we discussed the matter as a united family.

"I must sincerely commend his wisdom and understanding of the situation, especially as fellow Muslims. Every three months, he visits the children, showing continued care and commitment."

He added, "We thank God, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. President, and the Council of State for their wisdom in pardoning our daughter. We are truly grateful to the federal government, and we have learned many lessons from this experience.

"Above all, we are most grateful to Almighty Allah for making this day a reality. We remain one family--we discuss together, visit each other, and share mutual respect and understanding."