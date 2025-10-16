Nigeria: Tinubu Committed to Building Roads That Will Last 100 Years - Umahi

Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, on Wednesday said that President Bola Tinubu is committed to building roads that will last 100 years.

Umahi, who disclosed this, while speaking with journalists after inspecting the ongoing construction of of Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin expressway as well as section two of Lagos-Ibadan expressway which runs from Sagamu Interchange to Ojoo in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the adoption of the concrete pavement technology in road construction is to ensure durability and superiority compared to asphalt.

The Minister said, "Show me any asphalt road in this country that has lasted 50 years. Even the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is already failing in some portions. But the concrete road built in my state in the 1950s is still standing.

"We are not just constructing roads; we are building roads that will last over 100 years," the Minister stressed.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the road reconstruction project, describing it as a model of the new standard for federal road infrastructure in Nigeria.

Umahi, who condemned the dumping of refuse on the nation's highways, said such acts portray lack of patriotism.

Expressing sadness over the heap of refuse around Ojoo end of the highway, Umahi wondered why the federal government will be committing so much resources to upgrading its infrastructure, yet Nigerians who are supposed to take ownership and ensure that such projects are put into good use will be engaging in acts capable of destroying such project.

The Minister said, "We can't be doing this to ourselves, it is not possible for us to be at every section of the road. We should know that the road is for the good use of all of us.

"Why will the government be doing all that is within its power to fix the road and some people want to turn it to a refuse dump? This puts question mark on the attitude of each of us that we must do away with.

"Let content creator also condemn this dirty acts of our citizens. It is not the best way to act because these are condemnable acts that are capable of damaging the road.

"So, we all must condemn this barbaric behaviour and put a stop to it. It is the duty of all of us to take back our country and do what is right. The government can provide all the infrastructure, but it is the duty of the citizens to put such infrastructure into good use."

He said that he decided to inspect the road to see how far the contractor handling the road had gone with asphalting of some turnings along the highway, repair a damaged section of the road and ensure that the barriers were also put in place.

Umahi explained that it is the wish of the federal government to concession the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, install CCTV on the road and give it to a private operator to operate and maintain, but an ongoing litigation over the construction of the road against the federal government has been a stumbling block.

He stated that "the federal government has always been willing to ensure that the CCTV is installed on the road. It is our plan to concession the Lagos-Ibadan expressway but someone took us to court.

"It is good the government provides the infrastructure, but it is also good that what is provided is maintained to serve its purpose. So we want the private sector to take up some of these completed projects, operate it and maintain it. We should have done all of these but the matter is in court.

"Somebody said he was going to build this road, operate and transfer it, but we never knew what happened under the past administration so it didn't work and he went to court.

"We are however telling the court that once an order is made, it is the citizens that will suffer, so we are saying that the court should not make any order that will impact negatively on the welfare of the people so that we can hand over the road on time to the concessionaires so that they can maintain the road for the welfare of Nigerians."

The Minister also inspected the ongoing reconstruction of one of the flyover bridges at Alapako, near Ogunmakin damaged by overloaded trucks saying that five of such bridges are being reconstructed across the country.

He said that the government is equally building gantry that will act like a stopper and prevent trucks that could ordinarily damage such bridges from getting closer.

Umahi stated that the government of President Tinubu is committed to doing justice to lots of roads, especially those that are within the economic corridor of the country.

He added that "the President has given serious priority to road construction across the country. President Tinubu recognizes that the road is the catalyst, it is the GDP that grows other GDP and you can see the quality of the road too, these are roads that will last for 100 years".

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the ongoing Lagos-Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin expressway reconstruction project, describing it as a model of the new standard for federal road infrastructure in Nigeria.

While inspecting the sections 1 and 2 of the project, Umahi said that the contractor has completed about 8.1 kilometres of one carriageway on the Sagamu-bound lane and is working "day and night" to meet the December 2025 deadline.

The Minister revealed that "This project is an extension of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) initiative. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

"Section 1 was completed by Julius Berger, and Section 2, Phase 1, by RCC. What CBC is handling now is Phase 2, Section 1, covering about 24 kilometres of reinforced concrete pavement with a carriageway width of 12 metres".

He disclosed that the current section is about 40 percent completed, adding that the contractor was directed to first deliver the 24-kilometre stretch before proceeding to construct the seven interchanges along the Lagos corridor.

The minister noted that Section 2, Phase 2, recently awarded to a local contractor will soon commence, while the remaining 96 kilometres of the dual carriageway between Ore and Benin, also being handled by CBC would maintain the same concrete standard.

He emphasized that the concrete pavement technology adopted for the project offers superior durability compared to asphalt.

The minister further directed the Ogun State Controller of Works to ensure that every completed five-kilometre stretch is opened to traffic after 21 days and properly maintained to ease movement and reduce travel stress for motorists.

On the aesthetics and safety components of the project, he said the highway would feature solar-powered streetlights, CCTV surveillance, rest areas, clinics, security posts, eateries, and other roadside facilities under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

"We are also introducing tree planting along the corridor for environmental beauty and protection. By the first week of November, Nigerians should begin to see solar lighting installations and other features taking shape," he added.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to timely delivery, assuring that President Tinubu's infrastructure agenda prioritizes quality, safety, and long-term value.