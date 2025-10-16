Liberia: UN, Liberia Renew Commitment to Shared Future As Global Body Celebrates 80 Years

Monrovia — The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Madam Christine N. Umutoni, has reaffirmed the UN's strong and enduring partnership with the Government and people of Liberia as the world body celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Speaking at a Media Breakfast in Monrovia, organized to commemorate UN@80 and celebrate Liberia's contributions to the United Nations, Madam Umutoni praised Liberia's historic role as both a founding member of the UN and a current non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. "This year marks a historic milestone 80 years since the founding of the United Nations," she said. "For Liberia, this anniversary holds profound meaning. As a founding member and now a member of the UN Security Council, Liberia has stood proudly on the side of peace, justice, and global cooperation." The event, held at the FAO Conference Room, brought together representatives of various UN agencies, government officials, and members of the media on Wednesday.

Eight Decades of Partnership and Progress

Reflecting on the UN's long-standing engagement in Liberia, Madam Umutoni described the relationship as one of mutual trust, resilience, and shared progress. "For decades, the UN has walked alongside Liberia supporting its people through conflict, recovery, and reconciliation, and now on the path toward sustainable development and prosperity," she said. She highlighted how UN interventions evolved from peacekeeping and humanitarian support to sustainable development cooperation, guided by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs

UN@80: Celebrating History, Inspiring the Future

The 80th-anniversary celebrations are being jointly organized by the Government of Liberia and the United Nations family under the global theme "Building Our Future Together" and Liberia's national theme, "One Liberia, One UN, One Future: 80 Years of Partnership and Progress."

Throughout October, activities will include community storytelling, exhibitions, youth and climate dialogues, health outreach, and the launch of the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2026-2030). "This theme reflects our joint aspiration to build a future that is inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous for all Liberians while contributing to global peace and sustainable development," Madam Umutoni emphasized.

Liberia's Economic Growth and UN Support

Madam Umutoni commended Liberia's economic resilience, citing 5.1% GDP growth in 2024 and a projected 5.8% growth for 2025, driven by mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

Under the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), the UN supported Liberia's development across four key areas: Human Development & Social Services: 368,000 women accessed family planning; 70,000 children benefited from school meals; 80% of births took place in health facilities; 92.6% of HIV-exposed infants were tested early. Sustainable Economic Development: 15,110 smallholder farmers sold 1,313 metric tons of food to WFP; 30,000 cocoa farmers benefited from climate-resilient practices; 700 women farmers trained in land rights. Peace and Security: Over 100,000 people reached through human rights campaigns; 15 GBV observatories established; and progress made toward establishing a War and Economic Crimes Court. Governance and Transparency: Nearly 7,000 properties registered under the real property tax system, and 280 compliance officers trained across ministries.

A New Framework for the Future

Madam Umutoni described the upcoming UN Cooperation Framework (2026-2030) as a transformative roadmap for the next phase of Liberia UN collaboration.

The framework centers on three strategic priorities Human Capital Development, Good Governance and Rule of Law, and Economic Sustainability and will be implemented through four flagship programs: EduSkills Liberia: Improving foundational learning and youth employability. Adolescent Girls First: Advancing health, rights, and empowerment for girls. Digital Liberia: Leveraging technology to strengthen governance and service delivery. SheFeeds Liberia: Promoting climate-smart agriculture and empowering women farmers. "These programs embody our shared commitment to leave no one behind," she said.

Media as a Partner in Transformation

Madam Umutoni concluded by applauding the Liberian media for its essential role in promoting accountability, peace, and national unity. "Your partnership is vital in telling the story of UN@80, showcasing Liberia's achievements, and shaping the narrative of a shared future," she said. "The United Nations stands with Liberia yesterday, today, and tomorrow."

UNICEF: Protecting Liberia's Next Generation

Also speaking at the event, Andy Brooks, UNICEF Country Representative, reflected on the agency's critical role in protecting Liberia's children during crises from the civil war to the Ebola and COVID-19 pandemics.

He recalled his experiences during 2002-2003, when UNICEF worked to secure the release of child soldiers and support their reintegration.

Brooks noted that 46% of primary school-age children remain out of school and 30% of under-five children are stunted, calling for stronger investment in education and nutrition.

He praised the government's "Back to My Classroom" initiative aimed at returning 250,000 children to school by 2027 with UNICEF's support under the AAID Human Capital pillar, integrating birth registration and HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14. "This is a transformative effort uniting government ministries, traditional leaders, and communities to ensure every child is in school, protected, and thriving," Brooks said.

Other UN Agencies Reaffirm Commitment

Christian Mukosa (OHCHR) emphasized that journalists are human rights defenders and reaffirmed OHCHR's partnership in promoting accountability, fair trials, and justice reform.

Leonard Kamugisha (UNFPA) highlighted UNFPA's 46 years of work in Liberia, focusing on maternal health, family planning, and eliminating gender-based violence and harmful practices such as FGM

Madam Mary Njoroge (WFP) detailed WFP's ongoing efforts to support smallholder farmers, expand school feeding, and strengthen national food systems.

Dr. Sule Abdullahi (WHO) underscored WHO's work in health systems strengthening, immunization, and combating misinformation, calling the media "a vital ally in saving lives."

Stanley Kamara (UNDP) reflected on UNDP's contributions to governance, post-war recovery, and digital innovation, including a Master's program in Artificial Intelligence at the University of Liberia.

Madam Comfort Lamptey (UN Women) reaffirmed Liberia's leadership in gender equality, citing progress on women's political participation, FGM elimination, and gender-responsive governance.

Lawrence Fahnbulleh, speaking for the Government of Liberia(GoL), thanked the UN for its longstanding support and reaffirmed the government's commitment to the ARREST Agenda and continued collaboration toward peace, prosperity, and progress.

A Shared Vision for the Next Generation

As Liberia joins the world in marking 80 years of the United Nations, the message resonated across all speakers: "One Liberia, One UN, One Future."