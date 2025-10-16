Nigeria: Dangote Retains 'Most Valuable Brand' Title for 8th Straight Year

Dangote Industries Limited has once again reaffirmed its dominance as Nigeria's Most Valuable Brand, emerging at the top of the Top 50 Brands Nigeria 2025 ranking for the eighth consecutive year.

In its 13th edition, the latest report highlights the most admired and resilient brands powering Nigeria's economy. Dangote achieved a Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) Index of 86.3, maintaining its position as Africa's leading industrial conglomerate and the most trusted brand in Nigeria.

This recognition echoes the Group's consistent commitment to industrial excellence, innovation, and impact across key sectors such as cement, sugar, salt, fertiliser, and petroleum refining.

Speaking on the achievement, group chief branding and communications officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, said: "This recognition is a testament to our consistent investment in quality, innovation, and brand integrity. At Dangote, we believe that the soul of business is not just in making a profit, but in making people happy by creating opportunities, empowering communities, and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria's industrial transformation. Our brand promise remains rooted in trust, excellence, and service to humanity," he said.

The 2025 ranking also celebrates the growing strength of indigenous brands, with seven of the top ten positions occupied by Nigerian companies, a testament to the competitiveness and resilience of local enterprises in a challenging economic environment.

According to Top 50 Brands Nigeria, brands were assessed using seven key indicators, including popularity, category leadership, innovation, quality, and corporate social responsibility, to produce the final BSM Index score.

The platform's chief brand analyst and convener, Taiwo Oluboyede, noted that strong brands remain vital to national development:

"Brand is not just an essential component of an organisation; the brand is the organisation. For something that is that important, there is always the need for periodic assessment and evaluation. That's what this ranking represents, a mirror that reflects how strongly brands are performing in the hearts and minds of Nigerians."

With operations spanning multiple industries and a growing global footprint, Dangote continues to embody the spirit of industrial transformation, driving local production, job creation, and regional competitiveness.

Dangote Industries Limited won three awards at the 15th annual Brand Africa 100 ceremony earlier in the year, including the Most Admired African Brand title at Africa Hall in Addis Ababa.