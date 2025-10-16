Nigeria: Govt Moves to End Joblessness, Launches National Job Centres Nationwide

Lagos — The Federal Government has launched the National Job Centre Project, a nationwide network of employability hubs aimed at tackling unemployment and promoting dignified, inclusive, and transformative work for Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, announced the initiative while speaking at the Mastercard Foundation Annual Nigeria Partner Convening held in Lagos yesterday.

According to the Minister, the project is a key component of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to connect trained Nigerians to real job opportunities and strengthen the country's labour market infrastructure.

"The National Job Centres will integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services to create a harmonised and inclusive system," Onyejeocha said.

"They form part of a national labour framework that empowers youth to contribute meaningfully to local industries and compete confidently on the global stage."

She also unveiled the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme, LEEP, a flagship initiative of the Ministry targeted at enhancing the employability of young Nigerians and bridging the gap between training and employment.

"Our goal is not just to create jobs but to build systems that protect workers' rights, ensure fair wages, and strengthen labour market governance," the Minister added.

Onyejeocha commended the Mastercard Foundation for its sustained collaboration with Nigeria through the Young Africa Works strategy, which has supported job creation, entrepreneurship, and skills development for thousands of Nigerian youths over the past six years.

She noted that the Foundation's approach aligns with the government's drive to transform skills into sustainable employment, stressing that achieving decent and productive work requires the collaboration of all stakeholders -- including the private sector, development partners, and civil society.

"Building an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem for work requires collective effort. We invite partners to collaborate with us in driving job access through these platforms and accelerating economic outcomes across Nigeria's labour ecosystem," she said.

Reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to the President's Renewed Hope vision, Onyejeocha said the government will continue to pursue policies that promote employment creation, social inclusion, and economic stability.

"The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment stands ready to continue working with the Mastercard Foundation and all stakeholders to build a future where work is dignified, inclusive, and transformative," she concluded.