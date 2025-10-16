Liberian Nurses Off to Kenya for Advanced Medical Training

Monrovia-October 15, 2025: The Ministry of Health has officially sent off seventeen (17) Liberian nurses to Kenya for a two-year specialized training program at the Kenyatta National Hospital School of Nursing in Nairobi.

The program, sponsored through the World Bank-funded Institutional Foundations to Improve Services for Health (IFISH) Project and the Health Security Project (HeSP), aims to strengthen Liberia's healthcare system by building a cadre of highly skilled nursing professionals.

The nurses, selected from public health facilities across the country, will undergo advanced training in critical medical disciplines, including Oncology Nursing, Trauma and Emergency Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Neonatal Nursing, and Nephrology Nursing.

Speaking during the farewell ceremony, officials of the Ministry of Health said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to close the gap in specialized healthcare delivery and to prepare the country's health workforce to meet modern medical challenges.

They noted that upon completion of their studies, the nurses are expected to return home and contribute to the improvement of specialized healthcare services nationwide, supporting the Ministry's vision of ensuring accessible, quality, and resilient healthcare for all Liberians and residents.

The Ministry extended appreciation to the World Bank and all partners supporting Liberia's health sector, emphasizing that investing in human resource development remains key to sustaining long-term health gains.