Liberia: Tubman High Students Protest Withheld WAEC Results

Monrovia — Tensions flared on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at the Headquarters of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) as dozens of students from William V.S. Tubman High School staged a protest, demanding the immediate release of their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results.

The protest, led by outgoing students, disrupted academic activities for a second consecutive day, prompting the intervention of law enforcement officers and leading to the arrest of several students.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, the students called on the MCSS Administration, particularly Dr. Augurie Stevens, to facilitate the release of their results and allow them to graduate.

They also expressed frustration that private schools across Monrovia are already conducting graduation ceremonies, while public school students remain in limbo.

"The system has failed us," protest organizer Amara Danzo told reporters. "We've completed our exams months ago, yet we are being denied our results. This is unjust."

Danzo further accused MCSS Assistant Superintendent Emmanuel Robertson of administrative negligence and called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to dismiss him for what he described as "incompetence and poor leadership."

In response, Assistant Superintendent Robertson distanced the MCSS from the delays, laying the blame squarely on WAEC Liberia.

He expressed dismay over the prolonged delay in releasing public school results, calling it "a clear sign of poor leadership on the part of WAEC."

"I have no interest in holding students' results," Robertson said.

"It doesn't fall within my purview. If I had the authority, the results would have been released by now."

Robertson also alleged that Darlington Smith, Deputy Director of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), has been interfering in MCSS operations and inciting students to protest.

"Mr. Smith has been undermining this institution, and his actions are destabilizing the academic environment," he said.

The situation at Tubman High School has been further complicated by an ongoing administrative dispute.

Reports suggest that the former principal, recently replaced following a leadership reshuffle, has refused to relinquish office keys to the newly appointed principal, deepening the crisis.

Despite the disruption, Robertson assured the public that calm has been restored and regular academic activities will resume.

"We remain committed to providing a stable learning environment for all students," he said.

As the standoff continues, public attention is now turning to WAEC Liberia and the Ministry of Education for swift intervention to resolve the impasse and ensure that affected students are not left behind.