Liberia: Wash Commission, Partners Observe 2025 Global Handwashing Day - - 'Be a Handwashing Hero'

Monrovia — The Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Commission, in collaboration with partners, on Wednesday joined the rest of the world to celebrate Global Handwashing Day 2025, with a strong call for young people across Liberia to become "handwashing heroes."

Global Handwashing Day is an international advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. The day was first established in 2008 by the Global Handwashing Partnership and is celebrated annually on October 15. Each year, governments, civil society organizations, schools, and communities around the world organize events and campaigns to promote hand hygiene as a simple but powerful tool for public health and child survival.

The colorful event took place in the Borough of New Kru Town and began with a lively parade from Redemption Hospital to the D. Twe Memorial High School, where an indoor program was held. This year's global theme was "Be a Handwashing Hero," while Liberia's national theme was "WASH to Win - Score for Clean Hands."

Students of the D. Twe Memorial High School thrilled the audience with a series of performances -- including drama skits and songs -- all centered on the importance of regular handwashing as a life-saving habit.

Speaking at the program, Sona T. Zaza, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Education, emphasized that many schools across the country still lack adequate hygiene infrastructure, which remains a major challenge to promoting good sanitation practices.

"Today, I urge us to redouble our efforts to provide more handwashing facilities across the country," Madam Zaza said. "I would like to acknowledge and appreciate our school administrators, teachers, and students who practice proper hygiene despite having limited access to facilities. You are the true handwashing heroes."

She further noted that the fight for clean hands is the fight for a healthier Liberia, calling on all citizens to make handwashing a daily routine.

"Let us all -- teachers, students, and parents -- continue to wash to win and score big for clean hands and healthy schools for a healthy future," she added.

Also speaking, Andy Brook, a representative from UNICEF, urged participants to understand the devastating effects of germs and bacteria, especially when hands are not properly washed.

"There are three core requirements for proper handwashing," Mr. Brook explained. "The first is water and soap; the second is clear information on how and when to wash your hands; and the third is a conducive environment that ensures access to clean water."

He cautioned that poor hygiene continues to pose serious health risks for children across the country.

"We consider handwashing a life-saving act," he said. "When you look at the reasons children are dying in this country, one-third of them are due to preventable diseases caused by the lack of clean water -- especially diarrhea."

The event brought together students, education stakeholders, government officials, and WASH partners, all united in their resolve to make clean hands a national culture.