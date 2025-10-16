Liberia: Ldea Confiscates Huge Consignment of Marijuana, Tramadol in Separate Operations

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Satellite Station in Caldwell, Louisiana, has confiscated a large consignment of marijuana mixed with peanuts from a 26-year-old woman identified as Dorothy Magee, a resident of the area.

According to a LEDA in a release, the mixed substances, which also contained eggnuts, were seized during a routine patrol conducted by LDEA officers. The confiscated drugs are valued at over L$127,000. This marks the second major drug seizure in the Caldwell community in less than two weeks.

Suspect Magee is currently under investigation and will be processed for court in accordance with Liberian law.

In a related development, the LDEA has also arrested a 23-year-old Liberian, Justine Roberts, at Bo-Waterside after discovering 1,374 strips of Tramadol concealed in a blue Nissan Amaria bearing Liberian license plate number A12542. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth over L$2 million.

Roberts is also under investigation and will be forwarded to court for prosecution.

The LDEA continues to urge the public to provide credible information that can assist in the Agency's ongoing efforts to combat the trafficking and abuse of illicit drugs across Liberia.