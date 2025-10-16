Liberia: Cosol Steps in to Support Ailing Musician Daniel Fahnbulleh

Monrovia — The Copyright Society of Liberia (COSOL) has swiftly intervened to support one of its members, musician Daniel Fahnbulleh, popularly known as Te-Tac-To, who is currently battling a critical health condition following a long-standing injury.

Fahnbulleh was involved in a motor accident in 2022 that left him with a severely broken leg. After enduring prolonged pain and limited mobility, he was recently admitted to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia for surgical treatment. COSOL's intervention has made this medical care possible.

Statutory Support for Creative Artists

In an exclusive interview, COSOL Executive Director Mr. James Y. Draper emphasized that the organization's response aligns with its statutory mandate to provide welfare support to registered creative artists across Liberia. Fahnbulleh's case falls under COSOL's "Specific Welfare Benefits" program, which covers health, education, bereavement, and other essential needs.

"Due to the critical nature of Daniel's condition, we acted immediately upon receiving his written request," Draper stated. "Our welfare program includes both general benefits--such as food and cash distribution--and specific benefits for legitimate members like Daniel."

Financial Commitment and Broader Impact

While the total cost of Fahnbulleh's treatment is still being assessed, Draper disclosed that COSOL has already spent between 80,000 to 100,000 Liberian dollars on initial expenses including X-rays, surgery, and feeding.

He also highlighted COSOL's broader welfare efforts: "We've supported artists with medical bills, educational assistance, rent payments, and even covered hospital costs for spouses after childbirth."

COSOL operates under three major regulatory frameworks designed to protect and empower Liberian creators. One key initiative is the "blank tip levy," a government-endorsed mechanism that generates income from the commercial use of artists' work. Funds collected are redistributed through COSOL's welfare programs.

Growing Membership and Call to Action

Mr. Draper expressed optimism about COSOL's expanding reach, noting that recent recruitment strategies--such as brand ambassador programs and street outreach--have grown the organization's membership to nearly 600 active artists.

He urged all creators to join COSOL to benefit from their intellectual property: "The strength of COSOL lies in its membership. The more artists we have, the more we can achieve together."

Gratitude from the Artist

Speaking from his hospital bed, Daniel Fahnbulleh expressed heartfelt thanks to COSOL and to God for the timely support. "Since my accident in 2022, I've suffered greatly. This injury has deeply affected my music career," he said.

Fahnbulleh also used the opportunity to encourage fellow musicians and creators to stop doubting COSOL's impact. "Join COSOL and benefit from your God-given talents," he urged.