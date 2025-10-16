Liberia: 'Alaba' Charged in Armed Robbery Case, Police Link Suspect to Gang Activity, Weapons Recovered

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has formally charged 31-year-old Chris T. Zarwea, alias "Alaba" with a series of serious criminal offences, including armed robbery, robbery, theft of property, criminal conspiracy and illegal possession and sale of lethal weapons.

According to an official police charge sheet dated October 10, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on September 4 in New Georgia Gulf, Montserrado County where Zarwea and three unidentified accomplices allegedly staged a coordinated armed attack on a commercial motorcyclist.

Zarwea was arrested on October 3 in the New Georgia Community following a targeted operation by the LNP's Anti-Robbery Unit and Criminal Security Division (CSD).

During his arrest, police recovered a single-barrel shotgun, one live round and a cutlass, items investigators say were likely used in the commission of the crime.

The case was triggered by a complaint filed by Alvin N. Kollie, a 28-year-old commercial motorcyclist and resident of Mount Barclay.

Kollie told police that on the evening of September 4, he picked up a passenger in Barnesville, who asked to be taken to New Georgia Gulf. Upon arrival, the passenger reportedly asked Kollie to stop. At that point, four men, allegedly including Zarwea, emerged from the roadside and violently attacked him using cutlasses.

The assailants made away with his black Bajaj motorcycle, valued at US$850. Kollie later identified Zarwea as one of the attackers and filed a formal complaint on October 6, at the headquarters of the LNP's Anti-Robbery Unit.

According to Superintendent Archie Nyentor, General Commander of the LNP's Zone-4 Base, police received intelligence linking Zarwea to a criminal gang operating between Gardnersville and New Georgia.

Acting on the tip, officers moved in and arrested Zarwea without incident.

Police say Zarwea was found in possession of one single-barrel shotgun, one live single-barrel round and one cutlass. The weapons were immediately taken into evidence. Authorities have not confirmed whether the stolen motorcycle was recovered.

During interrogation, Zarwea reportedly invoked his constitutional right to remain silent and requested to speak with legal counsel, a move consistent with due process.

Zarwea now faces five charges under Liberia's Revised Penal Code, namely, Armed Robbery (Section 15.32), Robbery (Section 15.30), Theft of Property (Section 15.51), Possession and Sale of Physical Objects for Lethal Use (Section 17.11) and

Criminal Conspiracy (Section 10.4)

Authorities say the charges are supported by physical evidence, eyewitness statements, and a background investigation linking Zarwea to organized criminal activity.

The case has been forwarded to the court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, other suspects believed to have participated in the robbery remain at large but have been charged in absentia. While the case appears strong on paper, legal analysts say several key elements will determine its outcome in court.

These outcomes include Chain of custody, eyewitness reliability, due process and if the prosecution respects Zarwea's constitutional rights, including access to legal counsel and a fair trial.

Though the charges are grave, Zarwea remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Police did not disclose whether Zarwea has any prior criminal record, though sources suggest he has previously been investigated in connection with similar offences.

As the case proceeds to court, authorities say the hunt for Zarwea's alleged accomplices is ongoing. Police have urged the public to report any information that may lead to further arrests.

If convicted on all counts, Zarwea could face decades in prison, making this one of the most crucial armed robbery cases under the current judicial docket.

The outcome of the case could also serve as a litmus test for Liberia's criminal justice system, particularly in how it handles complex robbery cases involving organized gangs, weapons, and public safety threats.