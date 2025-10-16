Liberia: Gc, Partners Hold Tourism Dialogue - Participants Urge Increased Investment

Monrovia — Stakeholders and participants at a one-day Public Policy Dialogue on Tourism, organized by the Governance Commission (GC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism (MICAT) and the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), have called for enhanced measures to strengthen Liberia's tourism sector.

The dialogue, held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, focused on strategies to unlock the full potential of the multibillion-dollar industry, including the role of government, financial institutions, and public-private partnerships in promoting tourism.

During panel discussions, participants highlighted the importance of promoting tourism from the grassroots to allow counties to become key drivers of the sector. Presentations included the government's role under the Arrest Agenda (MFDP), the Banking sector's support (Liberia Banking Association), challenges and prospects in tourism (LNTA), and strategies for effective partnerships, shared by independent experts.

Key public sector interventions addressed leadership and capacity building, tourism tax policy, and digitization of the tourism industry, with contributions from MICAT, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), and LNTA.

The dialogue identified several tourism attractions in Liberia, including Providence Island (Montserrado County), Sand Beach (Grand Kru County), and Sarpo National Park (Sinoe County), noting that many Liberians are unaware of these sites.

Opening the event, Prof. Alaric Tokpa, Acting Chair of the GC Board, stressed the sector's significance: "Tourism is not a minor issue; it is a central pillar of Liberia's national reawakening. Properly developed, it can drive job creation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment."

Prof. Tokpa emphasized that the tourism sector reflects Liberia's rich heritage and connects the country to the broader African diaspora. He noted that its development aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision of preserving culture, protecting heritage, and creating opportunities for all.

Sianeh S. Juah, Acting Vice Chair of the GC, highlighted the commission's longstanding efforts to reform and revive Liberia's tourism industry. She explained that the GC had proposed establishing the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) as an independent body to oversee the sector--a plan originally supported by former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

The dialogue concluded with a consensus that increased government and private sector investment, along with strengthened regulatory leadership, is essential to harness tourism as a driver of national growth.