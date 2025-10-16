Liberia: Alja to Host 13th National Convention in Greenbelt, Maryland - - With Focus On Private Sector Investment and Liberia's Economic Growth

Monticello — The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) will hold its 13th National Convention from Thursday, October 16 to Sunday, October 19, 2025, in Greenbelt, Maryland.

This year's convention will take place under the theme:

"Private Sector Investment: A Key to Sustainable Economic Growth and Development in Liberia - The Role of the Media."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALJA believes that private sector investment is not merely a pillar but a catalyst for Liberia's sustainable growth and development. With sound policies and an enabling business environment, Liberia can unlock the full potential of private enterprise to build a prosperous and self-sustaining future.

In keeping with this year's theme, the convention will explore how fostering a vibrant and inclusive private sector is essential to addressing unemployment, improving infrastructure, and reducing poverty in Liberia. A resolution outlining recommendation on these critical issues will be adopted and released at the close of the convention.

Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, will deliver the Keynote Address during the Annual Benefit Banquet and Inaugural Ceremony on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at Martin's Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Drive, Greenbelt, Maryland.

The banquet aims to mobilize financial and logistical support for the Liberian media. The convention will bring together international journalists of Liberian origin, ALJA members based in the United States, Liberian government officials, politicians, civil society representatives, and friends of the Liberian media.

In the plenary session, the convention will feature panel discussions on the following subtopics related to the main theme:

Unlocking Liberia's Tourism Potential: The Role of Hotels and Accommodations

Harnessing Agriculture for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development in Liberia: Challenges, Opportunities, and Policy Implications

The Role of the Media in Promoting Private Sector Investment as a Catalyst for Sustainable Growth and Development in Liberia

Panelists will include Mr. James Butty, Managing Editor and Host of VOA's Daybreak Africa; Ms. Estelle Liberty, Former Director-General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS); and Mr. Peter Massaquoi, CEO of JMass Group of Companies, Inc.

Another highlight of the convention will be a series of ancillary presentations designed to enhance the professional capacity of ALJA members on key social and economic topics, including:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Taxes Made Simple: What Every Diaspora Professional Should Know

Financial Planning for Sustainable Development

Human Firewalls: How to Protect Yourself from Social Engineering Threats

Ancillary presenters will include Mr. Joe Mason, former ALJA President; Ms. Harriet Z. Sarblee, Financial Advisor and CEO of Sarblee and Associates, LLC; and Mr. Joey Kennedy, ALJA's current National President.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to participate in cultural and educational activities, including tours of the U.S. Capitol, the World War II Museum, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1998, the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) is a network of Liberian journalists residing in the Americas. The Association is dedicated to promoting press freedom, strengthening media capacity, and fostering good governance in Liberia through media advocacy and professional collaboration.