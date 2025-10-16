Nigeria: Mbah's Defection - Igbo's Are in Love With Tinubu's APC - Obidike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has hailed the defection of Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, describing it as a turning point for the South-East and a reflection of the growing confidence of the Igbo people in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership.

Speaking with our correspondent, Chief Obidike praised Governor Mbah for what he described as "a courageous and patriotic decision," noting that the move signifies the increasing admiration and trust the Igbo people now have in President Tinubu and the APC.

"Governor Mbah's defection is not just political; it is symbolic of a new alignment. It shows that the Igbos are now truly in love with the APC under President Bola Tinubu's leadership. We are witnessing a historic political shift," Obidike stated.

Obidike, who also serves as the Chairman of Clarivo Oil and Gas Limited, commended President Tinubu for what he termed "unprecedented inclusiveness" and his deliberate efforts to integrate the South-East into the mainstream of Nigerian politics and governance.

According to him, "No President in Nigeria's recent history has demonstrated such genuine love and political inclusion for the South-East as President Tinubu. The level of appointments, infrastructure projects, and political attention we are receiving now is historic."

He further observed that this development marks the first time in Nigeria's democratic history that the Igbo and Yoruba ethnic nationalities are aligning politically at the federal level. He recalled that since the First Republic, when political icons like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo often found themselves on opposing sides, both regions have rarely shared the same political platform.

Chief Obidike, who also chairs Bidiks Nigeria Limited, urged other South-East leaders to emulate Governor Mbah by joining the APC to strengthen the region's relevance and participation in national politics.