Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Varsity Students Decry Consequences, Seek End

A few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on the ongoing strike, students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) have decried its effects, calling for an end to the action.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, many of the studentsespecially the new ones expressed frustration over the development and appealed to the union members to reconsider their action.

Two of them, who gave their names simply as Oguche and Igbo, said the situation had left them stranded, adding that they were uncertain whether to remain on campus or return home.

They urged the union and the Federal Government to resolve the "areas of dispute or disagreement as soon as possible to save us from the after-effects of the action."

Meanwhile, some members of the union, who preferred not to be named, said they were unbothered, insisting that they would not return to classes until the issues that led to the strike were addressed.

When the strike commenced yesterday, checks indicated that the MOUAU and the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) chapters of the union complied with the directive.

At MOUAU, a member of the chapter, who pleaded anonymity, said members had no option but to comply with the national directive.

The source noted, ironically, that the action began on "the very day lectures for the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic session were supposed to resume."

It added that "while the students have been abandoned, other activities that were scheduled for today have been postponed."

Similarly, in a telephone conversation, a source at ABSU confirmed that members also complied, "following a circular by the local chapter of the union."