Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Ailment Not Life-Threatening, Fit to Stand Trial - NMA Tells Court

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) panel constituted by its president, on Thursday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Nnamdi Kanu's complained-about ailment was not life-threatening.

NAN reports that Justice James Omotosho had ordered the NMA to set up a panel to ascertain the actual health status of Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The order followed conflicting reports issued by medical experts engaged by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the defence.

In the panel's report submitted to the court on Oct. 13 by the prosecution team led by Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, part of which was read in the open court during Thursday's proceedings, it was stated that "the defendant's ailment is not life-threatening."

The team concluded that Kanu is fit to stand trial.

Based on the information contained in the report and in the absence of any objection from lawyers to parties, Justice Omotosho said the court was convinced that the defendant could proceed with the trial.

The judge subsequently granted Kanu six consecutive days, beginning from Oct. 23, to open and close his defence.

The judge equally granted an oral application by defence lawyer Kanu Agabi, SAN, that Kanu's legal team be granted a private consultation opportunity with the defendant outside the premises of the DSS.

Agabi said the defendant's legal team was afraid that its consultation with him (Kanu) could be tapped or recorded by the DSS.

Justice Omotosho also acceded to Agabi's request that the private meeting with Kanu be held in the courtroom, during which only the defendant and his lawyers would be present.

By the court's directive, the private consultation meeting will be held within the courtroom between 9am and 12noon on Oct. 22, while the trial will resume on Oct. 23. (NAN)