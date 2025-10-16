Liberia: A Feud the NPHIL DG Could Not Survive

When a feud between the Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Kpoto, and the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, spilled into the public glare months ago, it was very clear that power struggle of such magnitude would force the hands of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai into making a tough but convenient decision--axing one of his most talented officials in the health sector.

And it somehow came as no surprise when the President announced that he had relieved the Director of the NPHIL, Dr. Nyan, and his Deputy, Dr. Adams K. Lincoln, for "administrative reasons"--a decision that some think hides a deeper power struggle within the health sector.

The statement, issued Wednesday, did not provide further details on the decision. However, it comes amid reported tensions within NPHIL over management direction and internal operations.

The President immediately appointed NPHIL Board Member Dr. Sia Wata Camanor as Interim Director General, Officer-in-Charge, tasked with overseeing the Institute's operations until a permanent replacement is recruited.

Dr. Camanor will coordinate closely with the NPHIL Board, Ministry of Health, and local and international partners to ensure institutional continuity and operational stability.

"The President's decision is consistent with his commitment to fostering effective leadership, accountability, and institutional efficiency across all sectors of government," said Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, Presidential Press Secretary.

While no misconduct has been officially cited, sources within Liberia's public health sector indicate the move reflects growing concerns over internal management and the strategic direction of NPHIL, a critical agency responsible for epidemic response, disease surveillance, and biomedical research.

Conflict between Dr. Nyan and Minister Kpoto has been widely known. In a letter dated September 9, 2025, Dr. Nyan accused the Minister of insults and interference that compromised NPHIL's independence.

Prior disputes have arisen over outbreak announcements, with Dr. Nyan refuting the Minister's assertions as inaccurate.

In September 2024, Dr. Nyan declared that NPHIL "will not allow public health emergencies to be commercialized or monetized," warning against politicizing the Institute. His public stance against alleged corruption and political influence.

In February, Minister Kpoto criticized NPHIL for announcing a suspected outbreak without her approval. Her remarks before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, have sparked a discussions on the autonomy of public health institutions and the dissemination of vital health information to the public.

Minister Kpoto emphasized that NPHIL does not have the mandate to declare outbreaks, stating that such decisions fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health and, ultimately, the President.

"I told him, NPHIL has no right now to announce an outbreak," Dr. Kpoto told lawmakers. "It's the Ministry of Health, in consultation with the President, that has the sole authority to announce outbreaks, after considering all implications."

The minister's outburst followed a controversial declaration by Dr. Nyan of a suspected case of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF) at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center. The declaration, which was later retracted, indicated that the case was connected to Sierra Leone.

This series of events has prompted significant reactions, with critics raising concerns about potential bureaucratic obstacles and political influence that could hinder the country's capacity to respond effectively to public health emergencies.

Dr. Kpoto defended her position by asserting that outbreak declarations involve not only medical considerations but also have political, financial, and security implications.

Dr. Nyan clarified that NPHIL has never independently announced any outbreaks or suspected outbreaks, only confirming those already declared by the World Health Organization.

"The fiduciary responsibility of NPHIL is to prevent and control infectious diseases. At the international level, it takes just one case of Mpox for it to be declared an outbreak. We never declared an outbreak; it was the World Health Organization and the Africa CDC that declared an outbreak. We at NPHIL, only began to act on that pronouncement and started doing testing of suspected cases," he said.

Dr. Nyan's leaked letters also show his frustration with absentee leadership on NPHIL's Board, which he said weakened coordination and evidence-based decision-making. Although the government cited administrative issues, insiders say his firing followed pressure from those uncomfortable with his independence.

Dr. Nyan, a renowned Liberian biomedical scientist, appointed in August 2024 by President Boakai, was hailed for his leadership in the Mpox response. His tenure saw the introduction of the rapid multiplex diagnostic test, a notable advancement in disease detection.

Meanwhile, the abrupt change in leadership comes at a time when Liberia's public health infrastructure remains under pressure from post-COVID health system recovery efforts, renewed disease surveillance concerns, and the need to rebuild public confidence in government-run health agencies.