Liberia: Public Works Halts Bility's U.S.$500k Bridge Project in Bong

GBARNGA — The Ministry of Public Works has issued a suspension order halting construction activities on a US$500,000.00 bridge project in Gbarnga, Bong County, that is being funded by the political leader of CMC and Nimba County district #7 Representative, Musa Hassan Bility.

The suspension is due to alleged violations of statutory procedures and lack of official approval for the project.

The directive to halt the project was contained in a formal communication dated October 6, 2025, signed by Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings, and addressed to Representative Marvin Cole of Bong County Electoral District #3.

Minister Giddings, who happens to be a native of Bong County, emphasized the importance of complying with national infrastructure regulations and highlighted the need for all construction activities to adhere to Ministry oversight.

The Ministry, in the communication, acknowledged reports of a recent groundbreaking ceremony for the bridge construction, which it said was undertaken without prior notice to the Ministry and without submission of the project design for technical review.

The opposition Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) on October 3, broke ground for the construction of a modern bridge valued at over US$500,000 in Gbarnga, as part of efforts to connect several communities divided by the Jor River-an initiative that has since sparked political tension in the county

Being undertaken through a political partnership between CMC Political Leader Musa Hassan Bility and Bong County District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole, the project is one of the largest funded infrastructure initiatives in the county in recent years.

Minister Giddings emphasized that while the government appreciates community development efforts, such initiatives must comply with national infrastructure regulations. He stressed that any construction activity undertaken outside of the Ministry's oversight constitutes "an interference with the statutory mandate of the Ministry of Public Works," as provided under the Executive Law of Liberia.

The Ministry has requested submission of project design documents for technical review before work can proceed. This decision aims to ensure adherence to engineering standards, environmental safeguards, and fiscal accountability.

"No construction work or site mobilization should proceed until the Ministry receives the necessary design documents and conducts a full technical review," he said, noting that that would ensure adherence to engineering standards, environmental safeguards, and fiscal accountability.

"This measure is intended to ensure that all public works adhere to approved standards and national procedures," the letter stated, reaffirming the Ministry's readiness to provide technical support once the required documents are submitted.

The Ministry's intervention follows growing public debate over the political expediency and legality of the Bility-funded bridge project, which was recently launched amid political tension between local leaders.

CMC political leader Bility, during the groundbreaking ceremony, described the initiative as proof of his party's belief in "development with accountability."

"When we formed the CMC, our goal was simple -- to change politics and end continuous promises and betrayal," Bility said. "If you have been in power for 15 years and cannot build a bridge, then you are in the blueprint business, not the business of development."

Bility further criticized what he called Liberia's culture of political inaction, noting that the bridge and other CMC-backed road projects worth US$192,000 show a new approach to governance. "When we come back for elections in 2029, we won't campaign with words -- we'll show what we've done," he said.

However, Superintendent Norris insists that the project, while commendable, must follow proper channels. "Public Works has to provide the design and approve the plan before any construction starts," she stressed. "You cannot just wake up and start a US$500,000 bridge without coordination."

Meanwhile, Representative Josiah Marvin Cole has announced on his official Facebook page that he will "formally and forcefully respond" to Superintendent Norris's remarks. His expected response is expected to further inflame tensions within the county's political and administrative circles.

Currently, citizens remain divided -- with some praising CMC for taking initiative in development, while others support the superintendent's call for accountability and order. For now, Bong County's latest bridge project has become more than just a construction plan; it is the heart of a growing divide between politics, procedure, and power.

However, the Ministry's directive puts the project on hold until the required documents are provided for review. Copies of the communication were shared with House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and Bong County Superintendent Madam Loleyah Hawa Nomis for their awareness.