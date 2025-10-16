Liberia: Lseza Updates Moroccan Envoy On Liberia's Investment Potential

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) has underscored Liberia's investment potential to the Kingdom of Morocco during a high-level engagement aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and attracting foreign investment.

On Wednesday, October 15, Executive Chairman Prince Wreh hosted Lahoucine Rahmouni, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Liberia, alongside Counselor Houssain Asrouti of the Moroccan Embassy in Monrovia. The meeting focused on identifying opportunities for development and investment within Liberia's designated Special Economic Zones (SEZs), with particular attention to agriculture, industrialization, trade, and public-private partnerships.

Speaking during the meeting, Prince Wreh highlighted Liberia's strategic advantages as an emerging investment hub. "Liberia is endowed with abundant natural resources, fertile land, and a youthful workforce capable of driving industrial and economic growth. Our Special Economic Zones are structured to provide an investor-friendly environment, and we see Morocco as a strong partner in achieving sustainable development and mutual prosperity," Wreh stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ambassador Rahmouni expressed Morocco's eagerness to strengthen ties with Liberia and the LSEZA, affirming his government's commitment to facilitating investment dialogue and partnerships. "Morocco is committed to fostering cooperation that advances mutual growth and sustainable development. We commend LSEZA's vision and look forward to connecting Moroccan investors with Liberian institutions to achieve our shared objectives," he said.

A highlight of the engagement was the traditional gowning ceremony, in which Executive Chairman Wreh gowned Ambassador Rahmouni in a symbolic gesture of friendship and collaboration. The Ambassador described the ceremony as "a meaningful expression of respect and the spirit of partnership between our two nations."

Wreh emphasized that the gowning ceremony represented LSEZA's dedication to building a strong and enduring partnership with Morocco, while reinforcing Liberia's commitment to creating a conducive environment for investors. He noted that such engagements are crucial for building confidence among foreign investors and for demonstrating Liberia's readiness to support industrial and economic initiatives.

The meeting also provided a platform to discuss specific areas for potential collaboration, including agro-processing, manufacturing, trade facilitation, and investment in infrastructure. Both sides expressed optimism that closer cooperation could accelerate economic transformation in Liberia, support job creation, and strengthen the country's integration into regional and global markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Rahmouni extended appreciation to LSEZA for the hospitality and engagement, noting that the discussions and ceremonial gestures reinforced Morocco's commitment to the partnership. "We are encouraged by the openness and vision of LSEZA, and we look forward to working closely with Liberian institutions to identify investment opportunities that will benefit both countries," he added.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, promoting sustainable investment, and exploring innovative partnerships that align with Liberia's economic growth objectives.

This engagement signals LSEZA's proactive approach to attracting foreign investment, showcasing Liberia as a viable destination for Moroccan investors and other international partners seeking to contribute to the country's economic transformation. By leveraging its strategic location, abundant resources, and favorable investment frameworks, Liberia aims to position its Special Economic Zones as a hub for industrialization, trade, and sustainable development.