Ghana: Black Queens Mgt Committee Donates Water, Cash to Black Maidens

16 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

MEMBERS of the Black Queens Management Committee, led by ASP Naomi Fainusatu Abdulai, has donated cartons of bottled water and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Black Maidens, the national female U-17 team, currently camping in Sunyani.

The gesture was to motivate the young national team as they continue their preparations for upcoming international assignments.

ASP Naomi Fainusatu, who led the delegation, commended the players and technical team for their hard work and dedication and emphasised the committee's commitment to supporting all women national teams to ensure their smooth development and success.

"We are proud of the effort you're putting in and want you to know that the entire women's football fraternity stands behind you. Keep pushing, stay disciplined, and your dedication will surely yield results," she urged the players.

The donation was warmly received by the technical team and players, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the kind gesture.

The Head Coach and team officials thanked the committee for their continuous support, indicating that such acts of encouragement go a long way to boost the morale of the young players in camp.

The Black Maidens, Ghana's U-17 women's national team, are currently in Sunyani, fine-tuning their preparations as part of the Ghana Football Association's efforts to strengthen the women's football and preparation for future tournaments.

