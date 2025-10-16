Ghana: Black Stars Must Improve to Be Competitive At 2026 World Cup - - Fans

SCORES of Ghanaians who thronged the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the Black Stars defeat Comoros by a lone goal on Sunday have urged the technical team to improve the team's performance ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The fans, though excited, expressed concerns about the team's lack of sharpness in attack and occasional defensive lapses.

Despite commending the players for their fighting spirit and resilience, particularly in the second half against Comoros, they noted that more needed to be done to ensure the team competes well at the global tournament.

In separate interviews with the GNA Sports, they made several demands on the technical team to consider if Ghana was to get results at the showpiece.

Jerod Doetse Kabu, the Assistant Coach of the Greater Accra Regional U-15 team, said although the team had already secured qualification before the game, the encounter with Comoros was a crucial test for the players.

"From the onset, it looked like a mere formality because we had already qualified, but Comoros came into the game with confidence, having beaten us twice before," he stated.

Mr Ernest Bako Wobonto, a journalist, urged the Black Stars technical team to make improvements ahead of the World Cup despite Ghana's qualification after a victory over Comoros.

He praised the team for their dominant performance in the final group match, saying Ghana took control of the game after settling into a comfortable rhythm.

"Although we have qualified for the World Cup, there are many things we need to improve on, especially in coaching," he suggested.

Enock Akotei, a sports commentator, praised the performance of the Black Stars.

According to him, the players showed determination and control throughout the match, with their teamwork and composure earning them an important win.

He noted that the mood across the country reflected excitement and pride, as fans celebrated the team's qualification.

He said, "We are all going to the World Cup; you can see the happiness everywhere. Everyone is grateful to the players for giving us one of their best games."

He also commended goalkeeper Benjamin Asare for his consistent performance throughout the qualifiers, calling him "a hero".

Mark Noi, a fan, also stated that it was important to get some quality creative midfielders in the team to be able to create chances for the strikers.

Ghana topped their qualifying group with 25 points, securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.