Sierra Leone: Rwanda Correctional Service Hosts UN Court Registrar for Sierra Leone

Rwanda Correctional Service on Wednesday, October 15, received a delegation from the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone, who were in the country to review the progress of a 2009 agreement, which saw people convicted by the court transferred to Rwanda to serve their sentences.

The residual mechanism replaced the Special Court for Sierra Leone, a United Nations-affiliated tribunal set up in 2002 at the request of the West African country to handle crimes against civilians and UN peacekeepers committed during the country's 1991-2002 civil war.

The delegation led by Binta Mansary, the registrar of the residual special court, met with RCS Commissioner General, Evariste Murenzi, inmates and staff at Nyanza Correctional Facility in Nyanza District.

Their discussions focused on key areas, such as rehabilitation, security, management, food and social welfare, health and insurance provision, hygiene supplies, and recreation activities.

They explored ways to strengthen cooperation and reflected on the implementation of the 2009 Memorandum of Understanding on sentence enforcement.

Out of eight convicts transferred to Rwanda, there remain four inmates in Nyanza Correctional Facility, following the conditional early release of three and the death of another one due to illness.

Mansary commended the RCS for the progress made in enforcing their sentences and expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation between Rwanda and the court.

The RCS said the visit underscored the commitment of both parties to uphold international standards in correctional services and promote justice and rehabilitation.