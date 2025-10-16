Nigeria: Gov Abdulrazaq Has Cleared Inherited N3.3bn LG Pension Arrears - Board Chairman

opinion

The attention of the management of the Local Government Staff Pension Board (LGSPB), headed by the Chairman of the Local Government Staff Pension Board/Local Government Service Commission: Alhaji Umar Danladi Shero has been brought to the misleading speech by Bishop Amoo at the burial ceremony of former Governor (Pa C. O. Adebayo) at Oke-Onigbin, Kwara State.

This office is in the best position to state categorically that this administration has positively impacted a lot on the welfare of the Pensioners in terms of their welfare, payment of their pensions and gratuity.

As part of the succor of this administration, this government has cleared the outstanding pension arrears of the immediate past administration to the tune of N3,315,686,405.33k (Three billion, three hundred and fifteen million, six hundred and eighty-six thousand, four hundred and five Naira, thirty-three Kobo) and presently there are no outstanding pension arrears and monthly pension are paid at 100% as at when due.

The concern of this government to see to the improved welfare of the pensioners of the Local Government pensioners both LGEA and LGA, this administration has graduated the monthly released of gratuity to N150 Million as against the N20 million Naira being released by the past administration on monthly basis.

Between May, 2019 till date, this administration has released the sum of N12,025,767,470.27k (Twelve billion, twenty-five million, seven hundred and sixty-seven thousand, four hundred and seventy Naira, twenty-seven Kobo) only for the payment of gratuities through queue and conventional payments and the outright yearly payment of gratuity has moved from year 2008 met by this administration to June, 2011.

This administration has so far magnanimously made a Special Release of N5,026,525,529.55k for payment of gratuity arrears (queue); this implies the moving and clearing of outstanding gratuity arrears from year 2008 to May, 2011, while the monthly conventional payment are randomly implemented to Retires based on spread and equity with the balances of N6,999,241,940.72.

It is to be noted that this government in July, 2023 implemented the payment of palliatives to the Local Government Pensioners all through to January, 2025 and in May, 2025 this government in turn implemented the consequential/increment of pension and this has therefore come to stay, thereby increasing the earnings of the retires.

It is imperative to state that, if not for the huge gratuity debt inherited from the immediate past administration, the present administration would have owed no pensioner any gratuity based on the current monthly conventional payments.

It is worthy to note that at a moment when the nation was mourning the loss of an illustrious Son, Bishop Amoo chose the occasion to misinform the good citizens on the rots they left behind when they were in government.

If truly the Bishop claimed to be Man of God, he should be magnanimous and courageous enough to speak to the immediate administrators who created the problem, who are rightly before him, but he decided to play to the gallery.

A true man of God, Bishop Amoo as claimed, he should not have brought up Political issues in a funeral ceremony, he is therefore not a sympathizer with the family of the Ex-Governor.

It's in the public domain that Bishop Amoo has always been a stooge of the immediate administration,he should rather wait till when the electoral empire gives permission for electioneering campaigns instead of using a holy place to misinform the general public.

- Shero is the chairman of the Kwara State Local Government Staff Pension Board/Local Government Service Commission