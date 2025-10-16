Nigeria: Rohr Rues Benin's Disastrous Defeat to Nigeria

16 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr expressed his disappointment following his team's heavy 4-0 loss to Nigeria's Super Eagles in Uyo on Tuesday.

Despite leading their group at one point, the defeat saw the Cheetahs miss out on both World Cup qualification and playoff.

Rohr's team had been leading the Group C table going into their final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series. However, they finished in third place, missing out on a place at the World Cup and failing to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Rohr insisted that they will continue to build for the future after their failure to qualify for the global tournament.

"We're disappointed because our dream was to play at the World Cup," Rohr said in a media interaction after the game. "That is my initial reaction--big disappointment. However, we have a young team, and we will continue to build."

"I am proud of my team because they performed very well despite the numerous challenges we faced during the World Cup qualifiers."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.