West Africa: Nigerian Performs West Africa's First Urolift Procedure

A consultant urological, laparoscopic, and robotic surgeon, Professor Kingsley Ekwueme, has successfully performed West Africa's first UroLift procedure, a new minimally invasive treatment for prostate enlargement, at The Prostate Clinic (TPC), Nigeria.

Ekwueme, who established TPC as the first super-specialised centre for prostate cancer in Nigeria, described the procedure as a historic step in advancing men's health and reducing Nigeria's dependence on medical tourism.

"Today, I performed the first UroLift procedure in West Africa, and that is truly historic. The UroLift is a new minimally invasive treatment for prostate enlargement that offers the unique advantage of maintaining both erection and ejaculation after the operation," Ekwueme said.

The UroLift System, also called the Prostate Urethral Lift, is designed for men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that can make urination difficult and significantly affect quality of life. Unlike traditional prostate surgeries that remove or cut tissue, the UroLift uses tiny implants to lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue away from the urethra, allowing urine to flow freely.

According to Ekwueme, the innovation addresses one of the greatest concerns men have about prostate surgery, which is the loss of sexual function.

"This procedure has no effect on erection and no effect on ejaculation, unlike other surgeries. It is a same-day treatment that can even be done under local anesthesia. For younger men who wish to father children after prostate surgery, this offers a safe and effective option," he explained.

Ekwueme explained that the procedure is suitable for men whose prostate size is 80 milliliters or less, but patients must undergo proper medical assessment to determine eligibility.

"You have to be evaluated to ensure you don't have prostate cancer, and that the configuration and size of your prostate fit the UroLift criteria," he said.

The urological surgeon noted that the introduction of UroLift in Nigeria would help curb the country's high rate of medical tourism, which drains billions of dollars annually.

"Nigerians spend around $3 billion every year on medical tourism. Sadly, many are mistreated abroad without proper follow-up or quality assurance. With the UroLift now available in Nigeria, patients don't need to travel overseas for such procedures. We can now offer world-class prostate care right here at home," he said.

Ekwueme, who has led several pioneering efforts in prostate treatment, said the UroLift complements TPC's mission to bring cutting-edge technology to Nigerian healthcare. "At The Prostate Clinic, our goal is to innovate continually and bring advanced medical technologies to Nigeria. We launched the first robotic surgeries for prostate cancer in Nigeria, West Africa, and Central Africa. Now we have introduced the UroLift, the first in West Africa, and we plan to expand treatment options that prevent loss of erection and ejaculation for men," he said.

Speaking on the dangers of untreated prostate enlargement, Ekwueme cautioned that delayed medical attention could lead to severe complications.

"When prostate enlargement is not treated, the bladder muscle can become weak from constantly pushing against a blockage, and eventually, the kidneys may fail, leading to the need for dialysis. That is why early diagnosis and treatment are so important," he warned.

With this milestone, Ekwueme and The Prostate Clinic Nigeria have placed the country at the forefront of urological innovation on the continent, offering renewed hope to thousands of men battling prostate conditions.

"This is a good thing for our country. Nigeria can now provide the same advanced prostate care available anywhere in the world," Ekwueme said.